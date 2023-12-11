(December 11, 2023) -- In a surprisingly personal and touching christening ceremony in Miami, Regent Seven Seas welcomed its newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, to its fleet.

The world's most luxurious cruise ship, as Regent calls it, was named in a ceremony by godmother Sarah Faberge, the great-granddaughter of the famed Peter Carl Faberge, whose egg designs have become synonymous with luxury for more than a century.

The December 10 ceremony, which took place pierside, was highlighted by Regent Seven Seas President Andrea DeMarco, whose been leading the brand since taking over the role in January 2023. She is the first woman to hold the position in Regent's history.

DeMarco kicked off the events welcoming guests, which included cruise line and shipyard executives, media (including Cruise Critic), travel agents, past passengers and various VIPs. DeMarco announced she is fighting breast cancer and wanted to use the opportunity to remind women to get screened. She added early detection of her cancer has meant her prognosis is "positive."

"The most valuable currency in the world," DeMarco said. "It's not diamonds. It's not gold. It's time."

Various speeches and blessings followed, as well as a speech from Fabrege herself, who revealed the "Journey of Jewels," a Faberge egg that will become the first Faberge egg to be permanently displayed at sea. The egg, which features the colors of the sea, will live on Deck 5 of Seven Seas Grandeur.

With all the lead up complete, Fabrege pulled a cord from the stage in the Constellation Theater, releasing a giant bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, which smashed into the side of Grandeur. The bottle break was followed by a performance from Broadway and TV star Kristin Chenoweth.

A cruise ship christening, or naming, ceremony is a long-held maritime tradition that welcomes a ship to a fleet. Superstition is a successful christening brings luck to the ship and those who sail on it.

Seven Seas Grandeur is the third ship in the cruise line's Explorer Class, which also includes Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor. These ships feature multiple included dining experiences, marble and crystal everywhere, extensive art collections and the most expensive suites at sea.

The top-of-the-line Regent Suites go for $11,000 per couple per night and include tons of space, two bedrooms, an in-suite Steinway piano and a bed that features a mattress that costs over $200,000 and is stuffed with horsehair.