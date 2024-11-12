(November 8, 2024) -- Princess Cruises has announced that its Nov. 17 sailing aboard Regal Princess will proceed as planned.
The ship is scheduled to sail on a seven-day voyage from its homeport in Galveston to the Western Caribbean, calling in Costa Maya, Roatán and Cozumel.
The cruise line had previously canceled its Nov. 10 sailing due to a technical failure involving a generator, marking the third cruise the line had to cancel in two weeks.
"Princess Cruises has confirmed that all technical repairs aboard Regal Princess have been successfully completed, and the ship will depart from Galveston as scheduled on November 17. Essential work was done to address power generator issues that had affected previous sailings on October 27, November 3 and November 10," the cruise line said to Cruise Critic in a statement.
"Our team has worked diligently to ensure Regal Princess is fully operational and ready to deliver a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable cruise experience. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard and appreciate their patience and understanding as we resolved these technical matters."
The cruise line had extended an apology to impacted cruise passengers and offered a 50% future cruise credit to those who had been scheduled to sail on the Nov. 10 sailing. Previously, impacted passengers from the Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 sailings were offered 25% in future credits.
Credits were automatically applied to guest accounts and can be used for bookings made by May 31, 2025, and sailing by May 31, 2026.
Guests who booked a Princess Plus or Premier Package during the Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator promotion will still receive double cruise credits, and full suite guests will earn four times the loyalty points.
Future cruise credits are available in addition to full refunds of cruise fares, accommodations and service fees related to the impacted cruises.
Regal Princess
Several passengers on the Cruise Critic message boards slated to sail on the most recent Nov. 10 cruise expressed frustration over the third cancellation and criticized Princess for not catching the latest issue sooner, with some noting that the refund window for booked hotel rooms had already closed by the time they had been notified.
Cakemeister wrote: "My email came at 11:16 last night (on the 7th, well after all cancellation windows). There was no mention of how much FCC they would give,...I had the bright idea to call Royal to see if they had any cabins available for Sunday's cruise. So did a lot of other people, the wait time was quoted as 2 hours and 50 minutes."
BankofDad wrote: "Two pre cruise nights. Almost $500 that cannot be cancelled due to Hilton cancellation windows. Terrible. Princess sent notices of encouragement that this sailing would go. Didn't look at alternatives. Now we are screwed for our loyalty and trust."
Cr8tiv1 wrote: "Stuff happens. Princess has tried to be optimistic with their sailings, but batting very low averages with the Sun Princess snafus and now the Regal.... I am a Princess loyalist, but 3 late cancellations is a traversety. They should have bit the bullet and been more preemptive."
Other passengers were more understanding that unforeseen technical issues can arise at any time, with some adding that they would rather be safe than sorry at sea.
Beyondyonder: The email indicated that there was a problem with the 2nd generator. Sailing into the remnants of Raphael with questionable power? I'll take my credit and sail another day. My $100 travel insurance will take care of any expenses.
Other passengers reiterated the importance of buying travel insurance and refundable fares.
Paddingtonbear wrote: "I find it really difficult to believe anyone post-Covid would book hotels and flights that are non refundable. Anything could happen at anytime. There isn’t much use saying 'I’ll never cruise Princess again.' All the cruise lines cancel ports and cruises. They have to keep passengers safe. They cancel whole cruises because the ship isn’t seaworthy. They cancel ports because of storms, bombings, war and riots. Book refundable hotels and flights and get good travel insurance that covers you for everything else."
But some added that purchasing refundable fares are often more expensive and not affordable for everyone.
Mud_Shark wrote: "Refundable flights are often double in price over non-refundable ones, so no, that is not in the budget for some of us. If you are saying use only the cruise lines air program, I get that, but easy air has some issues that make it more frustrating than easy sometimes, so I tend to avoid it."
Pleasure Pier in Galveston (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Meanwhile, Cruise Critic board members who had been scheduled to sail on the Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 have been discussing their cancellations. The forum thread has grown to 21 pages, with over 490 replies and nearly 60,000 views.
Many passengers said the 25% future cruise credit was not enough to compensate for the time and money they’ve lost preparing for the trip.
Pricesx4, who was supposed to be on the Oct. 27 departure, wrote: "25% FCC for cancellation made less than 48 hours from departure is a joke. I have received that amount of credit for cruises on other lines that had to divert the itinerary (i.e. Disney) - but for a total last minute cancel, I think Princess fell far short in this. They should have seen this as an opportunity to extend goodwill vs. making it even more of negative experience."
Said Graham207: "Hard to believe they couldn’t have given more advance notice. We were already at a hotel on a Park and Fly package prior to an early flight to Houston, spending the night there, then a private shuttle to Galveston. Had to cancel the flight, Houston hotel, shuttle and we will do the excursions tomorrow. 25% future credit doesn’t cut it. We are (were?)loyal Princess customers.This was to be our 13th (lucky?🫢)cruise with them. We had some cancelled that were Covid related but nothing like this. Interesting to see if they will step up."
Some passengers from the Nov. 10 even scoffed at the increased 50% FCC, saying it falls short of what other cruise lines provide when they have to cancel cruises.
Scx22 wrote: "The amount of goodwill shown by the cruise lines goes a long way in public perception. Princess seems to fall short as compared to other cruise lines. RCCL has offered full refunds 100% FCC for those affected with cancelations due to seaworthyness and safety. There is a comp to compare Princess to. This isn't a force majeure event."