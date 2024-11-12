String of Cancellations Stirred Passengers' Frustrations But Most Understand

Regal Princess

Several passengers on the Cruise Critic message boards slated to sail on the most recent Nov. 10 cruise expressed frustration over the third cancellation and criticized Princess for not catching the latest issue sooner, with some noting that the refund window for booked hotel rooms had already closed by the time they had been notified.

Cakemeister wrote: "My email came at 11:16 last night (on the 7th, well after all cancellation windows). There was no mention of how much FCC they would give,...I had the bright idea to call Royal to see if they had any cabins available for Sunday's cruise. So did a lot of other people, the wait time was quoted as 2 hours and 50 minutes."

BankofDad wrote: "Two pre cruise nights. Almost $500 that cannot be cancelled due to Hilton cancellation windows. Terrible. Princess sent notices of encouragement that this sailing would go. Didn't look at alternatives. Now we are screwed for our loyalty and trust."

Cr8tiv1 wrote: "Stuff happens. Princess has tried to be optimistic with their sailings, but batting very low averages with the Sun Princess snafus and now the Regal.... I am a Princess loyalist, but 3 late cancellations is a traversety. They should have bit the bullet and been more preemptive."

Other passengers were more understanding that unforeseen technical issues can arise at any time, with some adding that they would rather be safe than sorry at sea.

Beyondyonder: The email indicated that there was a problem with the 2nd generator. Sailing into the remnants of Raphael with questionable power? I'll take my credit and sail another day. My $100 travel insurance will take care of any expenses.

Other passengers reiterated the importance of buying travel insurance and refundable fares.

Paddingtonbear wrote: "I find it really difficult to believe anyone post-Covid would book hotels and flights that are non refundable. Anything could happen at anytime. There isn’t much use saying 'I’ll never cruise Princess again.' All the cruise lines cancel ports and cruises. They have to keep passengers safe. They cancel whole cruises because the ship isn’t seaworthy. They cancel ports because of storms, bombings, war and riots. Book refundable hotels and flights and get good travel insurance that covers you for everything else."

But some added that purchasing refundable fares are often more expensive and not affordable for everyone.

Mud_Shark wrote: "Refundable flights are often double in price over non-refundable ones, so no, that is not in the budget for some of us. If you are saying use only the cruise lines air program, I get that, but easy air has some issues that make it more frustrating than easy sometimes, so I tend to avoid it."