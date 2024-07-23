Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
You can tell it’s the height of the summer holiday season as barely a week goes by without another protest against overtourism or strident cries for punitive measures against visiting cruise ships.
This week it’s been the turn of Barcelona, which has unveiled plans for a seven euro tax on visitors who spend less than 12 hours in the city.
Mayor Jaume Collboni admitted the move was primarily aimed at cruise passengers, stating in Spain’s El Pais newspaper that they were responsible for the “intensive use of public space without any benefit for the city and a sensation of occupation and of saturation.”
With record numbers of tourists swamping the Catalan hotspot and other resorts in the Mediterranean and further afield, mounting local anger has, at times, boiled over into noisy protests.
Earlier this month, holidaymakers sitting in Barcelona cafes got a dousing when demonstrators taking part in a 3,000-strong march through the city centre squirted them with water pistols.
It was the latest of a number headline-grabbing rallies in the likes of Tenerife, Malaga and Majorca’s capital Palma where the most recent tourism protest last Sunday evening is reported to have attracted 20,000 people.
The curse of overtourism is becoming a fundamental problem for the world’s most popular destinations, with cruising often singled out as the biggest culprit, even though for many destinations this isn’t the case.
The stratospheric rise of Airbnb, which has changed the face and character of many popular tourist haunts, coupled with the revolution of low-cost flights are other key contributors. However, the sight of passenger ships docked in full view marks the cruise industry out as an obvious target for lawmakers wanting to make political capital.
Amsterdam is a case in point with headline-grabbing announcements last summer that gave the impression ocean cruise ships would be imminently banned from the city centre.
Its port authority later pointed out that discussions about an alternative port – with the cruise industry’s backing and co-operation – had been ongoing for years and it was business as usual until 2026.
Politicians here and in Barcelona were reported as disparagingly branding cruise passengers a “plague of locusts”, yet Cruise Lines International Association highlighted that just one per cent of Amsterdam’s annual 21 million visitors arrived by cruise ship, yet cruise tourism contributed around 105 million euros a year.
Cruisers account for a bigger slice of Barcelona’s visitor share, hitting a record of nearly 3.6 million last year, but this was out of a total of more than 12 million visitors. Do the math.
However, there’s no denying that smaller destinations – and particularly some of the Greek islands – can be swamped by cruise arrivals, with Santorini being one of the worst-affected.
The increasing burden of such numbers has already forced the Greek island and the Croatian city of Dubrovnik to introduce caps limiting cruise ships numbers and passengers, leading cruise lines to stagger visits.
However, it seems more work needs to be done, especially where islands such as Santorini are concerned as figures for this summer show its 8,000 cruise visitor limit (set in 2018) has been breached on more than 50 per cent of days in July and August.
The daily maximum and minimum totals in July and August vary wildly, from more than 16,500 to just 298. Weekends are the best time to visit when cruise arrivals are at their lowest, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays are when most cruise passengers descend.
There are even two days in July and August when there are no ship calls at all, begging the question as to why these days are not being used to ease pressure at busier times.
The claim comes from a study, published by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper from sustainable woman’s clothing brand Nomad the Label, that highlighted the extremes between the busiest and quietest days in some of the Mediterranean’s most popular ports.
According to their figures even Barcelona, where August’s busiest day is expected to see nearly 25,000 cruise arrivals while the lowest total is August 22 with just over 3,000 – has four days with no cruise ship visits at all.
Last week, Alaska’s capital Juneau was in the news following a call by some residents to adopt “Ship-free Saturdays” by banning cruise vessels carrying more than 250 passengers on this day throughout the summer to provide a breather from the flow of visitors.
It which will be put to a public vote in October, unless the city’s Assembly adopts it before August 15 – which is thought to be unlikely (the irony being, that out of season, Alaskan ports have almost six months "cruise free" and rely extremely heavily on cruise ships to keep the economy afloat. As a result an anti-anti-cruise protest group has been set up).
Key West is another where locals are fighting to ban large cruise ships, yet their vote in favour of this was overruled by Florida state legislators.
As for Venice, its No Grand Navi (no big ships) campaign was successful in banning vessels larger than 25,000 tons from the city, and these now stop at the likes of Marghera, Trieste and Ravenna, but it is still battling the day-tripper hordes with a daily charge introduced this summer.