You can tell it’s the height of the summer holiday season as barely a week goes by without another protest against overtourism or strident cries for punitive measures against visiting cruise ships.

This week it’s been the turn of Barcelona, which has unveiled plans for a seven euro tax on visitors who spend less than 12 hours in the city.

Mayor Jaume Collboni admitted the move was primarily aimed at cruise passengers, stating in Spain’s El Pais newspaper that they were responsible for the “intensive use of public space without any benefit for the city and a sensation of occupation and of saturation.”

With record numbers of tourists swamping the Catalan hotspot and other resorts in the Mediterranean and further afield, mounting local anger has, at times, boiled over into noisy protests.

Earlier this month, holidaymakers sitting in Barcelona cafes got a dousing when demonstrators taking part in a 3,000-strong march through the city centre squirted them with water pistols.

It was the latest of a number headline-grabbing rallies in the likes of Tenerife, Malaga and Majorca’s capital Palma where the most recent tourism protest last Sunday evening is reported to have attracted 20,000 people.