(2:38 a.m. AEDT) -- Princess Cruises has released details of its 2025/2026 Australia summer programme that will see Discovery Princess, Crown Princess and Grand Princess sailing from Down Under.
The programme will sees the longest ever roundtrip world cruise to set sail from Australia. The 114-night voyage will offer departures from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, taking in 48 destinations in 31 countries across six continents on Crown Princess.
The 3,080-passenger ship will make two new world cruise calls, including Alexandria in Egypt and Patmos in Greece; plus, overnight visits to New York, Lima and Quebec and late-night stays in Reykjavik and Papeete.
The summer 2025/26 programme will see 75 itinerary options and 120 departures, with cruises ranging from two to 37 days from seven ports: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.
The 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, which launched in 2022, will debut in Sydney on December 6, 2025, with 22 itineraries available during its four-month deployment.
Discovery Princess and Crown Princess will be deployed in Sydney, sailing a mix of round Australia voyages and Tahiti and Hawaii cruise, in addition to roundtrip sailings to New Zealand, Queensland and Fiji.
The 2,600-passenger Grand Princess will be based in Brisbane to offer 14 roundtrip cruises to destinations including Tasmania, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.
Sailings include the 12-night "Southern Explorer" cruise on Discovery Princess sailing round trip from Sydney on February 28, 2026, and an 11-night cruise to Papua New Guinea on Grand Princess departing Brisbane on March 24, 2026.
Princess Cruises has also revealed the 2025/2026 season will feature more cruises to New Zealand than any other cruise line, with voyages on the three ships ranging from six to 15 nights from Brisbane and Sydney.