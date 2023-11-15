(2:38 a.m. AEDT) -- Princess Cruises has released details of its 2025/2026 Australia summer programme that will see Discovery Princess, Crown Princess and Grand Princess sailing from Down Under.

The programme will sees the longest ever roundtrip world cruise to set sail from Australia. The 114-night voyage will offer departures from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, taking in 48 destinations in 31 countries across six continents on Crown Princess.

The 3,080-passenger ship will make two new world cruise calls, including Alexandria in Egypt and Patmos in Greece; plus, overnight visits to New York, Lima and Quebec and late-night stays in Reykjavik and Papeete.