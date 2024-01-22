(January 22, 2024) -- Princess Cruises is shaking things up on the U.S. East Coast this year, offering new Canada & New England departures from Boston for the first time.

A new homeport for Princess, Emerald Princess will sail roundtrip from Boston on weeklong cruises to the Canadian Maritime ports of Halifax, Sydney and Charlottetown, along with calls on Bar Harbor or Portland, Maine.

Princess will also offer longer 10-day voyages on Emerald Princess that sail between Boston and Quebec City or reverse, with additional calls on Saint John, New Brunswick and an overnight stay in Quebec City.

Princess is even offering a 17-day voyage to Greenland roundtrip from Boston this year that also includes calls on several East Coast ports of call.

It's a new move for Princess, which has historically always based its ships from Brooklyn's Red Hook Cruise Terminal for its Canada and New England cruises. Princess will continue to offer additional departures to the U.S. and Canadian Maritimes from Brooklyn aboard Enchanted Princess throughout much of the summer and fall of 2024.

Emerald Princess will be based in Boston from July 14 to October 7, 2024.

-- Aaron Saunders, Senior News and Features Editor