(8:00 p.m. EDT) – Princess Cruises announced recently it will offer a unique twist on some of its short Pacific Coastal cruises this fall, with three distinct voyages offering up a special Hollywood-theme complete with special guests.

These “Hollywood Insider” theme cruises are the newest way Princess is looking to spice up the repositioning voyages that typically occur at the end of the Alaska cruise season, as ships make their way south to warmer climates.

“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.