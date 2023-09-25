(8:00 p.m. EDT) – Princess Cruises announced recently it will offer a unique twist on some of its short Pacific Coastal cruises this fall, with three distinct voyages offering up a special Hollywood-theme complete with special guests.
These “Hollywood Insider” theme cruises are the newest way Princess is looking to spice up the repositioning voyages that typically occur at the end of the Alaska cruise season, as ships make their way south to warmer climates.
“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.
Princess will offer three special Hollywood Insider sailings this year, ranging from 3 to 7 days in duration:
Majestic Princess, departing October 3, 2023, from Vancouver, will feature starts from the hit 1980’s series Dallas. Sailing for 5 nights from Vancouver to Los Angeles, the itinerary – which also stops in Victoria, British Columbia – features Dallas stars Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Sheree J. Wilson, and Christopher Atkins, who also starred opposite Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon.
Crown Princess, departing October 16, 2023, from Seattle, focuses on the behind-the-camera world of Hollywood. On the 3-day journey between Seattle and Vancouver (with a day call in Victoria), visual effects artists Michael Westmore (Star Trek), Johnny Spence (Man of Steel, Face/Off), and makeup artist Tym Buchaarern (Glee) will host special themed events that allow passengers to pull back the curtain on the inside world of cinema.
Discovery Princess, departing October 21, 2023, from Los Angeles (San Pedro), focuses on music and musicals. The 7-night California Coastal cruise that visits San Francisco, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico also features special events and lectures from the likes of two-time Oscar-Nominated songwriter Alan Dennis Rich (The Bodyguard), Freda Payne of The Supremes, Al Jardine of Beach Boys fame; Kimberley Locke (American Idol), and former Fleetwood Mac tour director Leo Rossi.
For those who have never embarked on one, Pacific and California Coastal cruises offer tremendous value, particularly those that reposition from Seattle or Vancouver to ports like Los Angeles and San Diego. These one-way voyages typically start from just a few hundred dollars per person, while still offering a true cruise experience.
Unlike the East Coast that offers a multitude of short cruise departures to choose from, short West Coast sailings are typically limited to quick jaunts to Mexican ports like Ensenada or Cabo San Lucas. With Princess adding even more value to these unique voyages with its new “Hollywood Insider” series of sailings, these quick getaways have never looked better.