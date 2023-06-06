Here’s a breakdown of each new P&O Cruises drinks package and what is included.

The Refresh Drinks Package (£9.85/£10.95 per person, per day): Includes a selected range of soft drinks such as lemonade, Pepsi and juices. For passengers travelling with children aged 16 years and under who choose either a Classic or Deluxe drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be provided at no extra cost.

The Alcohol-free Drinks Package (£22.45/ £24.95 per person, per day): Includes everything from the Refresh package, plus Costa Coffee, Teapigs and an extended range of soft drinks.

The Classic Drinks Package (£40.45/£44.95 per person, per day): Includes everything from the Refresh and Alcohol-free drinks packages, plus spirits, beers, ciders, wines and classic cocktails, including P&O Cruises’ own-brand Marabelle Gin and Golden Tide Rum with a mixer of choice. For passengers travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Classic drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost. Passengers will also get a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

** The Deluxe Drinks Package (£49.45/£54.95 per person, per day):** Includes the same selection as all of the other drinks packages plus an extended range of cocktails, spirits and wines. For passengers travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Classic drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost. Passengers will also get a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

The above packages replace the line’s previous drinks packages: The Children’s package (£7.95) for soft drinks; the hot drinks package (£10.95) for premium hot drinks only; the combined non-alcoholic drinks package for adults (£19.95) and the Ultimate drinks package (£39.95) for non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

In line with P&O Cruises' alcohol policy, Packages can be purchased by logging into My P&O Cruises up to three days before sailing or within the first two nights onboard.

Though the prices above are per day, none of the package can be purchased on a per-day basis, and must be purchased for the duration of the cruise (which is industry standard). All adults staying in the same cabin must purchase the same package with packages limited to 15 drinks in any 24-hour period.