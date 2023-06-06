Arvia Will be Based in Barbados And Southampton

The ship will be based in Barbados until April before sailing back to the UK, where it will offer Mediterranean cruises for summer 2023.

We've been onboard Arvia for the past week in the build-up to the ceremony: here are our first impressions of the 5,200-passenger ship.

The full broadcast is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI4N7fv4J_Q

As part of a wider collaboration and exclusive entertainment partnership, Nicole Scherzinger will create spectacular music and dance extravaganzas for P&O Cruises. More details of the shows to be created by Nicole on Arvia and Iona will be revealed later this year.