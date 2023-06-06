Arvia Cruise Ship Will Offer Scooter Tours And Rum Tasting

Big wheel electric scooters, St Lucia

Passengers will get to explore St Lucia’s northern coastline on a custom-built iRide scooter taking in sights such as Rodney Bay Marina, the famous fishing village of Gros Islet and Pigeon Island National Landmark.

All-inclusive Bayahibe beach resort, Dominican Republic

Access to the five-star Be Live Collection Canoa resort in Bayahibe, including a swimming pool, volleyball nets and private Blue Flag beach, with a beach towel, sun bed, lunch and an open bar.

Create your own Batik, St Kitts

Passengers could create their own batik in the ancestral home of Caribelle Batik.

Caribbean cuisine & rhum tasting, St Maarten

This foodie-themed excursion includes sampling Caribbean cooking and tasting speciality rhums at Topper's Rhum Distillery in St Maarten. Passengers will get to watch a chef prepare Caribbean cuisine before they’re served in a 17th-century wine cellar.

Bajan craft beer & rum tasting, Barbados

Featuring a visit to Foursquare Rum Distillery on a former sugar plantation dating back to 1720. Passengers will get to learn about the rum-making process before a tasting; followed by a visit to DreadHop Brewing, a local beer brewery.

Arvia, meaning "from the seashore," will sail year-round in the sun. The ship will sail in the Caribbean through March 2023, before repositioning to Southampton to offer Mediterranean sailings through summer 2023.