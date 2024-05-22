(May 22) – P&O Cruises has confirmed its airline partners for the winter 2024/25 season of fly/cruises to the Caribbean will be TUI Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Between November 2024 and March 2025 Norse Atlantic will operate a weekly Friday flight from Manchester to Barbados. It will operate Saturday flights from London Gatwick and Manchester to Antigua/Barbados (alternating weeks).

TUI Airways will operate Friday and Saturday flights to Barbados from London Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester.

TUI Airways will also offer regional flights from Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Newcastle on selected departure dates.

P&O Cruises bases two ships in the Caribbean during the winter season – the newly-refurbished Britannia and the line’s newest ship, Arvia.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We recognise that flights are a key part of the holiday experience and so I am delighted that we are continuing our longstanding partnership with TUI Airways and that we are introducing a bespoke in-flight proposition with Norse Atlantic as well as fortnightly flights with Virgin Atlantic.

“This will ensure our guests have a consistent in-flight experience aligned across all three airlines matching the high quality standard they would expect from P&O Cruises.

“The Caribbean is, and always has been, a dream destination and our newly refitted flagship Britannia and newest Excel Class ship Arvia will once again be based in Barbados offering itineraries to spectacularly beautiful islands in the region.”

Both TUI Airways and Norse Atlantic operate Boeing 787 Dreamliners with economy and premium economy cabins.

Virgin Atlantic will operate an Airbus A350 whole plane charter in a three class configuration from London Heathrow every 14 days for Arvia’s passengers joining in Barbados on a Friday.

Prices start from £1,399 per person, based on a 14-night Caribbean fly-cruise sailing onboard Arvia, departing Bridgetown (Barbados) on November 22, 2024 (K425). The price includes return flights from London Heathrow, full-board meals and entertainment.