(May 22) – P&O Cruises has confirmed its airline partners for the winter 2024/25 season of fly/cruises to the Caribbean will be TUI Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
Between November 2024 and March 2025 Norse Atlantic will operate a weekly Friday flight from Manchester to Barbados. It will operate Saturday flights from London Gatwick and Manchester to Antigua/Barbados (alternating weeks).
TUI Airways will operate Friday and Saturday flights to Barbados from London Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester.
TUI Airways will also offer regional flights from Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Newcastle on selected departure dates.
P&O Cruises bases two ships in the Caribbean during the winter season – the newly-refurbished Britannia and the line’s newest ship, Arvia.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We recognise that flights are a key part of the holiday experience and so I am delighted that we are continuing our longstanding partnership with TUI Airways and that we are introducing a bespoke in-flight proposition with Norse Atlantic as well as fortnightly flights with Virgin Atlantic.
“This will ensure our guests have a consistent in-flight experience aligned across all three airlines matching the high quality standard they would expect from P&O Cruises.
“The Caribbean is, and always has been, a dream destination and our newly refitted flagship Britannia and newest Excel Class ship Arvia will once again be based in Barbados offering itineraries to spectacularly beautiful islands in the region.”
Both TUI Airways and Norse Atlantic operate Boeing 787 Dreamliners with economy and premium economy cabins.
Virgin Atlantic will operate an Airbus A350 whole plane charter in a three class configuration from London Heathrow every 14 days for Arvia’s passengers joining in Barbados on a Friday.
Prices start from £1,399 per person, based on a 14-night Caribbean fly-cruise sailing onboard Arvia, departing Bridgetown (Barbados) on November 22, 2024 (K425). The price includes return flights from London Heathrow, full-board meals and entertainment.
Two of P&O Cruises' "Food Heroes," Olly Smith and José Pizarro, are teaming up to create a new menu for the line's Glass House that will be available on all ships with the exception of Arcadia.
The wine expert (Smith) and Spanish chef (Pizarro) will refresh the wine and tapas menu with dishes such as grilled tiger prawns with a mango salsa, seared Atlantic scallops, and Andalusian potato omelette served with a red pepper salad featuring. Complementing the tapas dishes are a selection of wines, including Sussex sparkling Breaky Bottom and Maturana’s orange wine from Chile.
Smith said: "I have personally tasted and chosen every single wine on the new list to create a liquid treasure chest of choice, so there’s a wine to suit every taste and occasion. I’ve handpicked these gems from producers who are striving for the highest possible quality, so they go hand-in-hand with José’s Pizarro’s authentically delicious new tapas dishes. We can’t wait for the guests onboard P&O Cruises to taste their way around the world in The Glass House!"
P&O Cruises Britannia has had a significant refresh in public spaces, suites and cabins ahead of its 10-year anniversary next year.
The makeover includes a refreshed colour palette throughout the public spaces, suites and cabins; extension of the Loyalty and Cruise Sales area; enhancements of the space and dining choices in the Market Café; and a significant investment in the crew areas.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Britannia is our flagship, and with her 10th anniversary celebration cruise next summer we know the importance of ensuring the ship looks its absolute best to deliver an elevated experience for our new and loyal guests.”
The changes, which were completed earlier this month, take some design aspects from the ship’s younger (and bigger) sisters, Iona and Arvia.
These include a new warm colour scheme and additional seating for the Sunset Bar; as well as a colourful upgrade with interactive water features for the kids splash area.
And, following the success of the luxury gelato brand Snowflake on Iona and Arvia, the Market Café will now offer Snowflake’s first gelato-filled doughnuts at sea.
• Britannia sets sail on the 10th anniversary celebration cruise on June 6, 2025, from Southampton, exploring the British Isles. Ports of call include Edinburgh (Newhaven), Kirkwall, Stornoway, Belfast, an overnight in Liverpool, and Cork (Cobh), with prices starting from £1,099 per person, based on two people sharing an inside cabin.
(8:30 a.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has revealed a new series of summer 2026 cruises, including once-in-a-lifetime event sailings, new itineraries and more overnights.
The line is also offering a 10% early bird discount and a 10% deposit offer on all cruises booked by June 4, 2024 and departing between March 20, 2026 and October 31, 2026.
Arvia will call in at Rome for the first time, Britannia will make nine maiden calls and the line returns to Tunisia and Istanbul for the first time in a number of years.
Arvia will offer five sailings to Rome (Civitavecchia) for the first time, with prices starting from £1,149 per person.
Britannia will make maiden calls into nine different ports in Summer ’26, including Corfu (Greece), Aarhus (Denmark) and three Icelandic ports. Prices are from £1,399 pp.
Aurora offers 21-night Central Mediterranean and 24-night Eastern Mediterranean cruises, including a return to La Goulette, (Tunisia) and Athens (Piraeus). Prices start from £2,549 pp. Aurora also returns to Istanbul for the first time since 2015, with an overnight call on the cruise departing Southampton on August 19, 2026. Prices start from £2,249 pp.
Ventura has a unique 14-night Atlantic Coast cruise which calls into the Spanish city of El Ferrol, which sits within the path of totality. Prices start from £1,499 pp.
Arcadia’s Iceland & British Isles cruise from Southampton on August 5, 2026, which calls into Isafjördur, Northwest Iceland (weather permitting), and also offers the chance to witness the eclipse.
Aurora includes a late stay in Tromsø, with a chance to witness the Northern Lights.
P&O Cruises is also offering more seven-night holiday options, with Arvia and Iona both featuring four new seven-night Southern Mediterranean sailings, calling into Bilbao, La Coruna, Vigo and Cherbourg, including five sailings in the school holidays.
There will be more than 20 seven-night Mediterranean holidays departing Southampton throughout the season across most of the fleet.
Iona continues to offer seven-night Norwegian Fjords itineraries, including eight sailings in the school holidays. Prices start from £629 per person.
Azura continuing to operate fly-cruise options in 2026, a mixture of Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean itineraries will depart from Malta every Thursday, with options for both seven- and 14-night holidays.
• For more information or to book a summer 2026 holiday, call P&O Cruises on 03453 555 111, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.