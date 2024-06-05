P&O Cruises Australia Brand to Disappear From Next Year

(5:40 p.m. AEST) – Carnival Corp. will sunset the 90-year-old P&O Cruises Australia brand and fold it into its Carnival Cruise Line brand from next March.

Carnival will rebrand two of the line’s three-ship fleet, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, as Carnival ships – Carnival Encounter and Carnival Adventure.

Pacific Explorer however will exit the fleet and passengers will have the option of a refund or credit with Carnival and extra spending money.

The move means the Carnival brand will have four ships operating Down Under from next year, including Sydney-based Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa sailing seasonally from Brisbane, as well as their new sister ships Encounter and Adventure.

Under the changes, Carnival Corp. will continue to be the largest cruise operator in the region with 19 ships, representing almost 60 per cent of the market.

“We look forward to building on the history and heritage of P&O Cruises Australia by bringing some of our innovations to more cruise guests in the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“While we plan to make some technology upgrades and other small changes to the two P&O Cruises Australia ships, they will continue to be geared to the unique Australian market with a familiar feel and much of the same experiences for P&O Cruises Australia guests.”