P&O Cruises Australia Brand to Disappear From Next Year

(5:40 p.m. AEST) – Carnival Corp. will sunset the 90-year-old P&O Cruises Australia brand and fold it into its Carnival Cruise Line brand from next March.
Carnival will rebrand two of the line’s three-ship fleet, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, as Carnival ships – Carnival Encounter and Carnival Adventure.
Pacific Explorer however will exit the fleet and passengers will have the option of a refund or credit with Carnival and extra spending money.
The move means the Carnival brand will have four ships operating Down Under from next year, including Sydney-based Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa sailing seasonally from Brisbane, as well as their new sister ships Encounter and Adventure.
Under the changes, Carnival Corp. will continue to be the largest cruise operator in the region with 19 ships, representing almost 60 per cent of the market.
“We look forward to building on the history and heritage of P&O Cruises Australia by bringing some of our innovations to more cruise guests in the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“While we plan to make some technology upgrades and other small changes to the two P&O Cruises Australia ships, they will continue to be geared to the unique Australian market with a familiar feel and much of the same experiences for P&O Cruises Australia guests.”
The statement explained the reason behind the move was “designed to increase guest capacity for Carnival Cruise Line” – the company’s highest returning brand in its portfolio, and the one expected to grow the most over the next four years.
And despite increasing the CCL fleet by two over the past two years with the addition of two Costa ships – Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze – there is still not enough capacity to fulfil demand.
The statement continued: “In addition to further optimizing the composition of Carnival Corporation’s global brand portfolio, the realignment will strengthen the company’s performance in the South Pacific through numerous operational efficiencies.”
This is being read as job losses – which are expected at P&O Australia head office, according to a spokesperson. Crew on Pacific Explorer are likely to be redeployed to other ships.
Acting P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia lead Peter Little will continue as country manager.
P&O Cruises Australia first sailed from Sydney on December 23, 1932, on a seven-day cruise calling at Brisbane and Norfolk Island.
The line’s first Australia-based ship was the Fairstar – or "the fun ship" – the same tagline Carnival uses to describe its ships.
Carnival Corp. issued a final qualifying statement that this move does not impact P&O Cruises (UK) in any way.