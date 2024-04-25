(April 25, 2024) -- With a mixture of tried-and-true ports and lesser-visited destinations, Oceania Cruises revealed its 16 Mediterranean itineraries for 2025 aboard Marina and Nautica.

The voyages are scheduled to depart from classic Mediterranean ports like Barcelona, Athens and Istanbul. Off-the-beaten-path destinations like Durres, Albania; Trapani in Sicily or the Corsican port of Propriano are also featured in Oceania's itineraries.

“Our array of 2025 Mediterranean sailings is the perfect way to spotlight one of the most popular and exciting cruise regions of the world,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With shore excursions to inspire everyone, from active adventurous types to history buffs to foodies, our small, luxurious ships are the perfect way to discover this majestic region of the world.”

Marina will arrive to the 2025 Mediterranean season fresh off the ship's refurbishment, which is scheduled to begin in May 2024. The 1,250-passenger ship will have two new dining venues -- Aquamar Kitchen and Pizzeria -- as well as an expanded poolside ice cream parlor. Other cosmetic changes and updates will be applied to the ship's Penthouse suites, bathrooms and public areas.

Standout itineraries for Marina include a nine-day Barcelona to Athens trip, am 11-day Aegean Sea from Istanbul to Athens, and a 21-day sailing from Athens to Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

The smaller, 670-passenger will offer sailings like a 14-day Athens to Rome trip and an 11-day Athens to Valletta journey.

The itineraries for both ships can be combined into longer Grand Voyage sailings, like a 46-day Rome roundtrip journey from July 7 to Aug. 22 on Nautica, or Marina's 56-day voyage from Rome to Miami.