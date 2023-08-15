The ship will replace calls in Kahului, Maui with an overnight call to Hilo on the island of Hawaii and an additional overnight stay in Nawiliwili, in Kauai. Pride of America is the only U.S.-flagged ship that sails the Aloha State year-round.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the wildfires currently impacting the town of Lahaina in Maui. We have a very special relationship with the people and islands of Hawaii, as we sail to the beautiful state year-round," a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said to Cruise Critic.

The cruise line will also make a $50,000 to Maui United Way while encouraging more people to donate to the relief effort at mauiunitedway.org. Additionally, the crew aboard Pride of America is mobilizing donations of surplus inventory, including items like clothes, diapers and towels, to the Hawaii Community Foundations. The cruise line is also working with its network of suppliers to support with in-kind donations.

The wildfires that struck Maui earlier this month have caused widespread damage estimated at $6 billion. In the town of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, over 2,200 buildings have been destroyed. The death toll in Lahaina has risen to about 100 people, while thousands others have been displaced. According to local authorities, at least 1,000 people remain missing.