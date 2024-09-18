Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals Name of Next New Ship, Norwegian Luna

(September 18) – Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the name of the next new ship in its Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Luna.
A twin sister to Norwegian Aqua, the line’s 21st ship will launch in Miami on April 4, 2026 and will offer two Western Caribbean itineraries and two Eastern Caribbean itineraries until November, 2026.
The 3,550-passenger ship will be 10% bigger than previous Prima class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and is currently being built in the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice, Italy.
“The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value – a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean,” said David Herrera, president of NCL.
The news comes just days after NCL revealed that Norwegian Aqua, which debuts in April next year, will have the first Prince show at sea, "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince".
Prince Show reveal on Norwegian Aqua (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Media and trade partners enjoyed a taster of the new and immersive Prince tribute show at an event in Venice, introduced by Herrera.
And at a shipyard tour of Norwegian Aqua today (September 17), invitees also got a glimpse of Norwegian Luna being built alongside.
Rendering of Aquaslide Coaster on Norwegian Luna (Photo: NCL)
One of the stand-out features on Norwegian Luna will be the Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will debut next year on Norwegian Aqua and become the longest and fastest slides at sea.
The Aqua Slidecoaster will feature three stories of twists and turns around the ship's funnel.
Norwegian Luna will also feature a digital sports complex, the Glow Court, offering a variety of interactive activities by day and then transforming into a nightclub in the evening.
Other activities include The Drop, NCL's 10-story free-fall slide, and the Stadium, an outdoor space offering complimentary activities.
And, as on Norwegian Aqua, Ocean Boulevard has fewer art installations and more space, allowing passengers to walk right round the ship on the 46,000 square foot outdoor walkway.
Rendering of Sukhothai on Norwegian Luna (Photo: NCL)
Guests aboard Norwegian Luna can also enjoy the new dining and bar experiences of the Prima Plus Class such as Sukhothai, the Company’s Thai specialty restaurant; and Indulge Food Hall with 10 different food stations including the new plant based Planterie location.
Returning NCL signature specialty and complimentary venues include Cagney’s Steakhouse; Le Bistro, the elevated French restaurant; and Onda by Scarpetta, the high-end Italian venue.
Rendering of entrance to The Haven duplex for Norwegian Luna (Photo: NCL)
As on Norwegian Aqua, the suites-only complex, The Haven, will have 123 suites – 16 more than on Norwegian Prima and Viva – including the three-bedroom Duplex Haven Suite.
These expansive two-story suites will feature separate living and dining areas; three bathrooms; a balcony; and three bedrooms.
Haven guests enjoy 24-hour butler service and a dedicated concierge team as well as access to a sundeck; an infinity pool overlooking the ship’s stern; an outdoor spa complete with a glass-walled sauna and cold room; two hot tubs; a private lounge; and an exclusive bar pouring rare spirits and vintages.
Norwegian Luna’s hull art will showcase a vibrant dreamscape by ELLE, the highly acclaimed street artist from Napa, Calif., who has partnered with popular brand names such as Nike, Reebok and Ralph Lauren.
Entitled ‘La Luna,’ the artwork is a visual exploration of humanity’s deep-rooted connection with the celestial forces in space as human beings are intrinsically linked to the ebb and flow of the moon.
“I’m thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line who has been known for showcasing stunningly designed hull art across its entire fleet,” said ELLE. “It’s been an incredible experience crafting this piece and knowing my 1,056-foot piece of artwork will sail across the seas, traveling the globe for all to see."
Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand’s resort-style destination. The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.