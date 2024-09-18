Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals Name of Next New Ship, Norwegian Luna

(September 18) – Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the name of the next new ship in its Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Luna.

A twin sister to Norwegian Aqua, the line’s 21st ship will launch in Miami on April 4, 2026 and will offer two Western Caribbean itineraries and two Eastern Caribbean itineraries until November, 2026.

The 3,550-passenger ship will be 10% bigger than previous Prima class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and is currently being built in the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice, Italy.

“The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value – a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean,” said David Herrera, president of NCL.

The news comes just days after NCL revealed that Norwegian Aqua, which debuts in April next year, will have the first Prince show at sea, "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince".

Prince Show reveal on Norwegian Aqua (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Media and trade partners enjoyed a taster of the new and immersive Prince tribute show at an event in Venice, introduced by Herrera.

And at a shipyard tour of Norwegian Aqua today (September 17), invitees also got a glimpse of Norwegian Luna being built alongside.