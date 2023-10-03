Norwegian Cruise Line to Offer Solo Cabins Across Its Entire Fleet

(11:30am EDT) – Citing a surge in solo travel popularity, Norwegian Cruise Line is set to more than double the capacity of its single-occupancy accommodations across its 19-ship fleet.

The cruise line will add close to 1,000 new cabins and three new solo stateroom categories – Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony – to all 19 ships in the line’s fleet. Currently, just 9 ships offer staterooms designed and priced for solo travelers.

The implementation of the new solo staterooms is set to begin in January 2024, but the cabins will go on sale starting this week. According to the cruise line, pricing will depend on availability and demand, but solo cruisers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy cabin.

"Since we first launched our solo staterooms in 2010 with Norwegian Epic, they have been quite popular with single travelers," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "After realizing the growing demand of individuals looking to travel on their own, we have now expanded single occupancy staterooms across our fleet."