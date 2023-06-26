(1:45pm EDT) -- Starting next week, Norwegian Cruise Line will draw the curtain on some of its stage productions as the cruise line reviews its entertainment options.
A total of seven shows on nine cruise ships are set to be discontinued in 2023 and 2024, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed to Cruise Critic. "Recently, we have been in the process of reviewing our current entertainment options and have made the decision to discontinue select productions, as we work to develop new offerings for guests to enjoy during their cruise vacation," the cruise line said in a statement.
The first show on the chopping block is Swing, which will be discontinued from Norwegian Gem as of July 7, 2023. World Beat will bow out from Norwegian Spirit on Aug. 16 and from Norwegian Sun on October 11.
Sep. 25th will see the end of Velvet aboard Norwegian Jewel, whereas What the World Needs Now and Footloose will be discontinued on Oct. 28th on Norwegian Star and Norwegian Joy, respectively. Showdown is set to close Nov. 4th on Norwegian Dawn, while Six will draw the final curtain on Jan. 26, 2024 for Norwegian Breakaway and Feb. 24 for Norwegian Bliss.
While some musicals are bowing out, others are making their grand entrance on NCL's ships. The most recent example is Beetlejuice The Musical, which will debut in August with the launch of Norwegian Viva, cruise line's second Prima-class vessel. Viva will become the first ship to offer the Tony Award-nominated musical at sea.
And last year, Viva's sister ship Norwegian Prima brought to its stage Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The 90-minute show features 20 of the Queen of Disco's biggest hits, including "She Works Hard for the Money" and "Hot Stuff." Other musicals currently offered on NCL ships include Rock of Ages and Choir of Man.
Cruise lines routinely discontinue entertainment shows and musicals to make way for new ones. Norwegian Cruise Line has yet to share details of the new shows that will replace the discontinued musicals on the affected ships, but will share this information as it becomes available.