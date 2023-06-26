A total of seven shows on nine cruise ships are set to be discontinued in 2023 and 2024, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed to Cruise Critic. "Recently, we have been in the process of reviewing our current entertainment options and have made the decision to discontinue select productions, as we work to develop new offerings for guests to enjoy during their cruise vacation," the cruise line said in a statement.

The first show on the chopping block is Swing, which will be discontinued from Norwegian Gem as of July 7, 2023. World Beat will bow out from Norwegian Spirit on Aug. 16 and from Norwegian Sun on October 11.

Sep. 25th will see the end of Velvet aboard Norwegian Jewel, whereas What the World Needs Now and Footloose will be discontinued on Oct. 28th on Norwegian Star and Norwegian Joy, respectively. Showdown is set to close Nov. 4th on Norwegian Dawn, while Six will draw the final curtain on Jan. 26, 2024 for Norwegian Breakaway and Feb. 24 for Norwegian Bliss.