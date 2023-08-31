The Norwegian Cruise Line vessel -- which is the only US-flagged ship that sails year-round within Hawaii -- will resume operations to Maui on September 3, following the wildfires that devastated the community of Lahaina in early August 2023.

Pride of America will recommence weekly overnight calls to Kahului, the island's main port located on the north coast.

The return to operations has been hailed by Hawaii State Governor Josh Green, who emphasized that travel to West Maui will continue to be restricted.

"We appreciate the continued partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, and the support it has recently provided to aid the recovery of the residents of Lāhainā," said Governor Green. We are working with our tourism partners, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, and encouraging them to make a steady return to other areas of the island and throughout the rest of the state."

"As recovery efforts are underway, the island of Maui is dependent now more than ever on the return of mindful, respectful visitation which keeps our residents employed and businesses open. said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, chief brand officer of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Norwegian Cruise Line had suspended calls in Maui, replacing them with an overnight call to Hilo on the island of Hawaii and an additional overnight stay in Nawiliwili, in Kauai.

The cruise line had also donated $50,000 to Maui United Way, and collected over $150,000 in supplies such as food, clothing and mattresses for the affected community.

"We have a strong connection with the people and islands of Hawai‘i and long history of bringing guests from all over the world year-round to this paradise in the Pacific," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We look forward to returning to this incredibly special destination soon with the guidance and support of the local community, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Governor Green."

The wind-driven wildfires that struck Maui in early August have caused widespread damage estimated at $6 billion. In the town of Lahaina, over 2,200 buildings were destroyed and at least 115 people lost their lives.