Indulge Food Hall is a Hit on Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line CEO David Herrera speaks at the christening for Norwegian Viva. (Photo: NCL)

(December 5, 2023) -- Norwegian Viva made its U.S. debut last week, sailing its first itinerary from Miami before it repositions seasonally to homeport out of Puerto Rico.

To welcome the ship, Norwegian Cruise Line hosted executives, media (including Cruise Critic), partners and travel agents on a short preview sailing in celebration of the newest ship in the fleet.

Norwegian Viva is nearly identical to fleetmate Norwegian Prima, which debuted in 2022, winning a Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks award for best new ship of the year.

While there are subtle changes between the two ships, the most obvious difference is Indulge Food Hall, an included restaurant that brings the popular land-based food hall concept to the seas. It was wildly popular on Prima, and seating is always a challenge.

On Viva, Norwegian removed Coco's, the Starbucks kiosk (there's a large Starbucks in the atrium) and moved the ice cream venue outside, creating more seats and space.

Cruise line President David Herrera said the venue is a fan favorite and cruisers can expect the space to show up on the rest of the Prima Class, including Norwegian Aqua, which debuts in 2025.

When asked if NCL might roll out Indulge to existing ships, Herrera rule it out completely but said the space requirement the restaurant needs would make it difficult to retrofit.

"The square footage commitment that an indulge would be, it would probably come at a pretty heavy cost," he said. " So it's not likely that we'll be able to replicate it."

He did, however, indicate NCL could take some of the learnings it's gained from how Indulge has performed and look to bring new offerings to older ships.

-- Colleen McDaniel, Editor in Chief