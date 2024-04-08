5 p.m. EST -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas, announced Monday evening it will place an order for eight brand-new cruise ships to be distributed across the group's three brands.

The order -- which will add approximately 25,000 additional new berths -- will include four brand-new ships for Norwegian Cruise Line. These will carry approximately 5,000 passengers and will come in at 200,000 gross tons. These will enter service beginning in 2030, with the last delivery in 2036. Norwegian Cruise Line's biggest ship is currently the 169,000-gross-ton Norwegian Encore.

Two new ships for Oceania will carry 1,450 passengers and come in at 86,000 gross tons -- 19,000 tons larger than the line's recently-launched Oceania Vista. The as-yet-unnamed vessels will enter service in 2027 and 2029.

Finally, luxury brand Regent Seven Seas will take delivery of two new vessels in 2026 and 2029, coming in at 77,000 gross tons and carrying 850 guests apiece.

"This strategic new-ship order across all three of our award-winning brands provides for the steady introduction of cutting-edge vessels into our fleet and solidifies our long-term growth," said NCLH president and CEO Harry Sommer.

"It also allows us to significantly leverage our operating scale, strengthen our commitment to innovation and enhance our ability to offer our guests new products and experiences, all while providing opportunities to enhance the efficiency of our fleet."

Each brand will design their own class of ship, each of which will be new. The eight vessels will be constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.