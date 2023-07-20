(9:30 a.m. ET) – Norwegian Joy will be fitted with 24 new cabins, redesigned top suites, a new Thermal Suite and an expanded Vibe Beach Club as part of an extensive dry dock in January 2024.

Norwegian Cruise Line will put the 3,804-passenger ship through the three-week dry dock ahead of its round-trip Miami Western Caribbean cruises which start in February 2024.

The planned changes include the replacement of the VR arcade, Galaxy Pavilion, with the new Thermal Suite; part of the vast Observation Lounge repurposed into the new cabins and the replacement of the Laser Tag Arena with the expanded beach club.

"With this revitalization we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation."