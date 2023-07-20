  • Write a Review
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Extensive Refurbishment For Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

(9:30 a.m. ET) – Norwegian Joy will be fitted with 24 new cabins, redesigned top suites, a new Thermal Suite and an expanded Vibe Beach Club as part of an extensive dry dock in January 2024.

Norwegian Cruise Line will put the 3,804-passenger ship through the three-week dry dock ahead of its round-trip Miami Western Caribbean cruises which start in February 2024.

The planned changes include the replacement of the VR arcade, Galaxy Pavilion, with the new Thermal Suite; part of the vast Observation Lounge repurposed into the new cabins and the replacement of the Laser Tag Arena with the expanded beach club.

"With this revitalization we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation."

The Thermal Suite Will Replace the Galaxy Pavilion

Norwegian Joy Thermal Suite Arrival Area (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The brand-new Thermal Suite will be the largest of the Breakaway-Plus class ships and will replace the VR arcade, Galaxy Pavilion. The entrance to the suite will feature elegant sculptures and a corridor lined with waterfalls (pictured above).

Norwegian Joy Thermal Suite Relaxation Lounge (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

A separate lounge area will feature hot tile loungers, and access to a sauna, ice room and aromatic steam room.

Norwegian Joy Thermal Suite Experience Showers (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Other additions include a new Biostation with IV Drip Therapy; four-senses loungers for for deep relaxation; and Kneipp haptic foot therapy, which massages feet as guests walk across the pebbled moving stream that alternates between hot and cold foot baths.

Part of the Observation Lounge Will be Repurposed to Fit New Balcony Cabins

Norwegian Joy Haven Suite Bedroom (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Accommodation changes include:

• 24 new balcony staterooms will be added, replacing part of the top deck Observation Lounge.

• 40 balcony staterooms will be recategorized Spa Balcony Staterooms and will include direct access to the Mandara Spa and the Thermal Suite.

Haven Suite Lounge on Norwegian Joy (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

• In Norwegian Joy's suite complex, The Haven by Norwegian, Premier Owner’s Suites with a Large Balcony will be expanded to three-bedrooms. The two suites will include three bedrooms; three and a half bathrooms; a fully renovated living room, master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture; as well as a new separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing The Haven Horizon Lounge.

Vibe Beach Club Will Expanded into the Laser Tag Arena

The adults-only Vibe Beach Club will be expanded, taking over the existing Laser Tag arena on Deck 20.

The space will have a similar layout to the Vibe Beach Club found on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss, with new private luxe cabanas.

Norwegian Joy will resume sailings post dry dock on Feb. 13, 2024, when the ship embarks on an 11-Day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton, United Kingdom to Miami. In March 2024, the ship will cruise seven-day round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to Bermuda from New York for summer 2024.

Updated July 20, 2023
