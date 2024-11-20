(8:30 a.m. EST, Nov 20) -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced today that two-time Primetime Emmy-award winner, Eric Stonestreet, will serve as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua. The 3,571-passenger ship is set to debut in April 2025 and be the very first vessel of the line's new Prima Plus class.
Eric Stonestreet is best known and adored for his unforgettable role as Cameron Tucker, or "Cam," in the hit ABC series "Modern Family." The 11-season sitcom won a total of 22 Emmy awards with a staggering 85 nominations. Stonestreet has played other phenomenal roles beyond the sitcom throughout his career, such as Duke in "The Secret Life of Pets," hosting "Domino Masters," a competition series, and Mad Santa in the Disney+ series "Santa Clauses." Stonestreet's also a writer and even part owner of the Kansas City Royals.
Eric Stonestreet is the godfather of Norwegian Aqua (Photo: NCL)
And now Stonestreet can add a new role to his already impressive repertoire: a cruise ship's godfather. As the godfather of Norwegian Aqua, Stonestreet will bless the ship at its christening in Miami on April 13, 2025. As part of tradition and a gesture of good fortune to both the ship and its future guests, Stonestreet will break a champagne bottle on its bow during the christening ceremony.
"We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!”
This isn't the first time NCL has elected a well-known star as a ship's godparent. Other godparents for the line include Katy Perry (Norwegian Prima), Luis Fonsi (Norwegian Viva), Pitbull (Norwegian Escape), Kelly Clarkson (Norwegian Encore), Reba (Norwegian Epic), the Radio City Rockettes (Norwegian Breakaway) and the Miami Dolphins' cheerleaders (Norwegian Getaway).
Norwegian Aqua is set to be the line's 20th ship and host first-at-sea features, including the first clay sauna and the world's first hybrid coaster called the Aqua Slidecoaster. Aqua will depart on seven-day itineraries post-maiden voyage, visiting Caribbean destinations from Port Canaveral like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay. From August to October 2025, the ship will offer five- and seven-day sailings to Bermuda from NYC, then will return to Miami for Eastern Caribbean itineraries from October 2025 through April 2026 and from November 2026 to March 2027.
“I am honored to be named the godfather of Norwegian Aqua and to play my part in the journey of bringing this new ship to life," said Stonestreet. "I am blown away by what’s in store for Norwegian Aqua and I cannot wait to take a ride on the Aqua Slidecoaster, indulge in some red curry at the all-new Sukhothai and most importantly create lifelong memories with my own family while on board this innovative new ship.”
Prince Show reveal on Norwegian Aqua (Photo: Adam Coulter)
(September 16) – Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” and “Elements: The World Expanded” as the two new exclusive shows to debut on Norwegian Aqua in April 2025.
The brand-new and immersive Prince tribute show, “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” will honor and celebrate the multi-award winning artist artist during a concert-like experience.
The line is also taking its highest guest-rated show in its history, “Elements,” and enhancing it with new surprises in “Elements: The World Expanded.”
The 3,571-passenger Norwegian Aqua is NCL's first next-generation Prima Plus class vessel and is currently being built in Venice, Italy. It follows the slightly smaller Prima class vessels Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which both carry 3,219 passengers.
“For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with world-class productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.
“For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea.”
Logo for Revolution, the Prince show on Norwegian Aqua (Photo: NCL)
The line has been in discussions with the company that holds the rights to Prince’s legacy and image since 2022.
Full-scale rehearsals with invited audiences have been taking place in a theater in Tampa, Florida, with a cast featuring two male leads, two female singers and 12 dancers.
The hour-long show aboard Norwegian Aqua will be an in-house NCL production and concert experience celebrating Prince’s music, energy, and life.
At its core, the show will embrace the global icon’s rise to popularity, as one of the leaders of soul, rock and pop music.
Set in the Aqua Theater & Club, the show will feature performances both on stage and off for a fully immersive experience. Guests will also have the option to enjoy the show on the dance floor with the cast or watch from traditional theater seating.
King performs Purple Rain in Venice (Photo: Adam Coulter)
“I’ve always been inspired by Prince and the idea came to me, nearly seven years ago, to create a theatrical concert that would joyfully celebrate his music and exceptional artistry,” shared Patricia Wilcox, conceiver, director and choreographer of “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince.”
Charles F. Spicer Jr., managing partner for Prince Legacy, LLC said “We look forward to the launch of Norwegian Aqua featuring this thrilling show, and we have no doubt that this musical showcase will have everyone talking and wanting to see the show over and over again."
Jeffrey Straughn, Chief Branding Officer at Primary Wave Music adds, “Primary Wave is thrilled to be part of this celebration of his life and music with the development of this concert and immersive experience aboard NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua. This will truly be a one-of-a-kind event for both fans old and new.”
Elements show on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Fifteen years after its inception aboard Norwegian Spirit, Patricia Wilcox’s “Elements,” has become one of NCL’s highest-rated guest shows of all time and is featured across four of the line's ships, including Norwegian Joy (pictured above).
The all-new “Elements: The World Expanded” will be a more immersive version of the show that features the four elements of earth, air, water, and fire, as well as magic, aerial acrobatics along with music and dance.
Both shows will take place in the Aqua Theater & Club, similar to the Theater & Club aboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which will transform from a three-story theater to a three-story Vegas-style nightclub featuring an expansive dance floor, enhanced and interactive chandelier, state-of-the-art lighting, and two bars.
Both productions were developed by NCL’s in-house production team at the Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with Ms. Wilcox, an award-winning Broadway choreographer, director and long-time NCL partner.
