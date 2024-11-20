(8:30 a.m. EST, Nov 20) -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced today that two-time Primetime Emmy-award winner, Eric Stonestreet, will serve as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua. The 3,571-passenger ship is set to debut in April 2025 and be the very first vessel of the line's new Prima Plus class.

Eric Stonestreet is best known and adored for his unforgettable role as Cameron Tucker, or "Cam," in the hit ABC series "Modern Family." The 11-season sitcom won a total of 22 Emmy awards with a staggering 85 nominations. Stonestreet has played other phenomenal roles beyond the sitcom throughout his career, such as Duke in "The Secret Life of Pets," hosting "Domino Masters," a competition series, and Mad Santa in the Disney+ series "Santa Clauses." Stonestreet's also a writer and even part owner of the Kansas City Royals.

Eric Stonestreet is the godfather of Norwegian Aqua (Photo: NCL)

And now Stonestreet can add a new role to his already impressive repertoire: a cruise ship's godfather. As the godfather of Norwegian Aqua, Stonestreet will bless the ship at its christening in Miami on April 13, 2025. As part of tradition and a gesture of good fortune to both the ship and its future guests, Stonestreet will break a champagne bottle on its bow during the christening ceremony.

"We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!”

This isn't the first time NCL has elected a well-known star as a ship's godparent. Other godparents for the line include Katy Perry (Norwegian Prima), Luis Fonsi (Norwegian Viva), Pitbull (Norwegian Escape), Kelly Clarkson (Norwegian Encore), Reba (Norwegian Epic), the Radio City Rockettes (Norwegian Breakaway) and the Miami Dolphins' cheerleaders (Norwegian Getaway).

Norwegian Aqua is set to be the line's 20th ship and host first-at-sea features, including the first clay sauna and the world's first hybrid coaster called the Aqua Slidecoaster. Aqua will depart on seven-day itineraries post-maiden voyage, visiting Caribbean destinations from Port Canaveral like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay. From August to October 2025, the ship will offer five- and seven-day sailings to Bermuda from NYC, then will return to Miami for Eastern Caribbean itineraries from October 2025 through April 2026 and from November 2026 to March 2027.

“I am honored to be named the godfather of Norwegian Aqua and to play my part in the journey of bringing this new ship to life," said Stonestreet. "I am blown away by what’s in store for Norwegian Aqua and I cannot wait to take a ride on the Aqua Slidecoaster, indulge in some red curry at the all-new Sukhothai and most importantly create lifelong memories with my own family while on board this innovative new ship.”

-- By Marilyn Borth, Assistant SEO Editor