The second luxury yacht from Emerald Cruises, Emerald Sakara, has launched, and is sailing its inaugural Caribbean season. The sister to Emerald Azzurra, which debuted in March 2022, the 100-passenger Emerald Sakara gives you all the amenities of a larger cruise ship with the deluxe vibe of a private yacht.

Heading into smaller, out-of-the-way ports that larger cruise ships can’t access, the 360-foot superyacht and its 76 crew take the routes less traveled. My Caribbean voyage to the islands off Puerto Rico, and to stops in both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, proves just how peaceful the little pockets of the West Indies can be. And enlightening! Just when you thought you knew every corner of the Caribbean, you don’t.

This particular sailing had the added glamor of Emerald Sakara’s naming ceremony and christening, led by godmother Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, an industry trade organization. Special guests also included Ken Muskat, Managing Director for Scenic Group USA, Emerald’s parent company.

Here’s what we loved about this ship.