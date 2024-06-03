(June 3, 2024) -- Neonyx Cruises -- a new cruise line by Greece's Seajets Group -- is set to debut this summer as a floating electronic dance music festival complete with a lineup of international DJs.

The adults-only cruise line currently boasts one ship -- the 105,000-ton Goddess of the Night, which was originally built in 2004. The vessel can carry a maximum of 3,470 passengers and 1,068 crew members. The ship formerly operated as Costa Magica for Costa Cruises. In 2023, it was sold to ferry company Seajets and renamed Mykonos Magic before its newest reincarnation as Goddess of the Night.

Goddess of the Night is scheduled to embark on its first voyage on July 15th from its homeport of Piraeus.

The ship will embark every Monday on 4- day cruises lfrom Piraeus, visiting Mykonos; Çeşme, Turkey; and Santorini, before heading back to Mykonos and Piraeus. Neonyx will also offer 3-day cruises departing every Friday from Piraeus, covering the same route as the 4-day cruise in less time.

Cruises will also have the option to book back-to-back itineraries to create a seven-day voyage. Prices start at around €950 per person (USD $1,035) for a three-night voyage and can go as high as €2,664 (USD $2,900) for a seven-night itinerary. Goddess of the Night's cabins include interior, oceanview, balcony and suites.

According to the cruise line, each voyage will feature between 7-10 DJs performing from dusk to dawn. The lineup includes electronic dance music heavyweights like Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Afrojack and Nicky Romero.

While the cruise line emphasizes the nightlife entertainment, passengers also have the choice to book shore excursions in the destinations during teh day

The cruise line has generated chatter in Cruise Critic's message boards, with enthusiasm running high for the new concept.

"I'm very interested in this concept. I love techno music, especially at out door festivals. They've got a great line up of famous dj's," said sealynx.

While other community members agreed, the prices for a voyage aboard Goddess of the Night were met with less enthusiasm.

"Looks sort of interesting. The prices are rather off putting though," opined westerdam.