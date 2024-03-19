(March 19, 2024) -- MSC Cruises is gearing up for a double Miami celebration in 2025, when it welcomes its brand new ship MSC World America in the cruise line's brand new terminal in PortMiami.

The 6,674-passenger ship will be christened in April 9, 2025, in MSC's upcoming Miami terminal. The four-story building has represented a $100 million investment and will be capable of accommodating 36,000 passenger movements per day while featuring enough berthing space to serve three latest generation ships at once.

MSC World America's traditional naming ceremony will be followed by a celebratory sailing to MSC's private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

"There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her sail out of our state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami," said Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. "As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami.”

Following its Miami debut, MSC World America will embark on alternating 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries, starting on April 12, 2025. Featured ports of calls include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan. All MSC World America itineraries will feature calls in Ocean Cay.

Like sister ship MSC World Europa -- which debuted in 2022 -- MSC World America will be powered by LNG (liquified natural gas) and is set to become MSC's first U.S.-based ship to feature this technology. The ship will span 22 decks and feature more than 430,000 square feet of public space, including 13 restaurants 20 bars and lounges, six pools, 14 hot tubs and three entertainment venues.

The ship will also offer 2,614 cabins, including infinite ocean view cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms, as well as the cruise line's signature MSC Yacht Club suite complex.

MSC World America will become the 23rd ship in MSC Cruises' fleet and the largest, along with sister ship MSC World Europa. The cruise line will welcome two new World-class ships in 2026 and 2027.