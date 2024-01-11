MSC Cruises has confirmed it will base one of its Seaside-series of ships, MSC Seascape, in Galveston, Texas, from late next year.
The 5,877-passenger ship will offer seven-night round trip sailings to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.
It is the fourth U.S. port the European line will have a presence in after Miami, Port Canaveral and New York.
"Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said:
“Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options.”
Starting November 9, 2025, MSC Seascape will set sail from the Port of Galveston with 7-night itineraries visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.
Shore excursion highlights include in Costa Maya, a ride on a Jaguar Truck to visit a cenote, a freshwater sinkhole; diving, kayaking or snorkeling in Cozumel and in Roatan, more diving – or hiking into the rainforest.
The family-friendly ship has 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids’ space and cutting-edge amusement options, including two LEGO rooms for ages 3-6 and 7-11, three different concept spaces for teens, a VR 360° Flight Simulator, VR motorcycles and the immersive MSC Formula Racer.
MSC Cruises has three ships out of Miami offering a range of different itineraries and mini cruises, including MSC Seascape, MSC Divina and MSC Magnifica.
MSC Seashore is in Port Canaveral offering alternating seven-night and three- and four-night cruises. And MSC Meraviglia in based in New York offering a variety of itineraries to the Caribbean and Bermuda.