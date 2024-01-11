MSC Cruises has confirmed it will base one of its Seaside-series of ships, MSC Seascape, in Galveston, Texas, from late next year.

The 5,877-passenger ship will offer seven-night round trip sailings to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

It is the fourth U.S. port the European line will have a presence in after Miami, Port Canaveral and New York.

"Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said:

“Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options.”