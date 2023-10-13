MSC Cruises MSC Virtuosa play’s host to a new Channel 5 drama series, The Good Ship Murder, which will premiere at 9pm tonight (Friday 13th October).

The hour-long mystery drama has been filmed on board the MSC Cruises ship, which sails from Southampton for the Mediterranean.

Each episode is set to take place in a new destination including Lisbon, Valencia, Barcelona, Le Havre, Valletta and more.

Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “This new series with Channel 5 will bring the magnificence of MSC Virtuosa into living rooms across the country, giving viewers an inside look into life onboard one of our world-class ships.

“The audience will not only be captivated by the thrilling storyline of The Good Ship Murder but the impressive and innovative array of features guests of all ages enjoy.”