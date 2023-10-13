MSC Cruises MSC Virtuosa play’s host to a new Channel 5 drama series, The Good Ship Murder, which will premiere at 9pm tonight (Friday 13th October).
The hour-long mystery drama has been filmed on board the MSC Cruises ship, which sails from Southampton for the Mediterranean.
Each episode is set to take place in a new destination including Lisbon, Valencia, Barcelona, Le Havre, Valletta and more.
Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “This new series with Channel 5 will bring the magnificence of MSC Virtuosa into living rooms across the country, giving viewers an inside look into life onboard one of our world-class ships.
“The audience will not only be captivated by the thrilling storyline of The Good Ship Murder but the impressive and innovative array of features guests of all ages enjoy.”
The series will see Shayne Ward play cruise ship singer and ex detective Jack Grayling and Catherine Tyldesley as first officer Kate Woods. Together they solve a spate of murders around different areas of the ship, from the Carousel Lounge to the MSC Yacht Club. Claire Sweeney also joins the cast as Entertainment Manager, Beverley Carnell.
MSC Virtuosa has just been replaced by MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC Euribia, which arrived in Southampton today and will offer seven night winter itineraries to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. MSC Virtuosa will return to the UK in Spring 2024.
The 9pm slot on Channel 5 is a popular one for cruise – for many years Cruising with Jane McDonald occupied the slot; followed by The Most Expensive Cruise Ship in the World, which focused on life onboard Regent Seven Seas Explorer.