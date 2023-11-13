(2 p.m. EST) – MSC Cruises will continue to grow its fleet with two new ships planned for 2026 and 2027, respectively.
The two vessels will be built as part of the line’s “World class,” similar to the 6,774-passenger MSC World Europa, which is currently sailing, and MSC World America, which is arriving in 2025. The work will be done at the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique.
The ships are currently unnamed, but are being referred to internally as World Class 3 and World Class 4.
Similar to the other two World-class ships, the two newbuilds will be powered by LNG (liquid natural gas) and have other energy efficiencies, including the ability to plug into shoreside power, next generation dual fuel internal combustion engines, and advanced wastewater and waste management treatments. The ships will also be able to use a variety of alternative fuels, including bio and synthetic methane and green methanol.
“The World Class is a truly innovative prototype and together we are building some of the most advanced ships in the world,” MSC Executive Chairman Pierfranceso Vago said in a statement. “We are committed to researching and investing in future environmental technologies as they become available, to ensure we continue progressing on our decarbonization journey to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”
Beyond the environmental innovations, MSC’s World Class ships are unique for their large expanses of open deck space, al fresco bars and restaurants, a huge sports complex and even a secret speakeasy.
MSC has an option with the shipyard to build a fifth World Class ship that it can exercise at a later date.