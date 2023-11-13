World Class Ships Powered by LNG

The Top Sail Lounge is the social heart of the MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC World Europa (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Similar to the other two World-class ships, the two newbuilds will be powered by LNG (liquid natural gas) and have other energy efficiencies, including the ability to plug into shoreside power, next generation dual fuel internal combustion engines, and advanced wastewater and waste management treatments. The ships will also be able to use a variety of alternative fuels, including bio and synthetic methane and green methanol.

“The World Class is a truly innovative prototype and together we are building some of the most advanced ships in the world,” MSC Executive Chairman Pierfranceso Vago said in a statement. “We are committed to researching and investing in future environmental technologies as they become available, to ensure we continue progressing on our decarbonization journey to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

The secret Speakeasy Bar aboard MSC World Europa even has its own dedicated entertainers. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Beyond the environmental innovations, MSC’s World Class ships are unique for their large expanses of open deck space, al fresco bars and restaurants, a huge sports complex and even a secret speakeasy.

MSC has an option with the shipyard to build a fifth World Class ship that it can exercise at a later date.