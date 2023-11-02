(10:30am EDT) – On the heels of his recent appointment as Holland America’s ‘Fresh Fish Ambassador,’ chef Masahuru Morimoto will have his own space onboard Nieuw Amsterdam.

Holland America Line announced the opening of Morimoto by Sea, a new cruise dining experience aboard the Signature-class vessel. The venue, scheduled to debut on the ship’s upcoming Dec. 16 voyage, will be Morimoto’s first standalone restaurant at sea.

The cruise line said Morimoto by Sea will be located adjacent to Tamarind restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam’s Deck 11 Observation Deck. The venue will feature Morimoto’s Asian-inspired dishes and beverages in a multicourse meal that emphasizes Holland America’s new Global Fish Program. The menu will also offer beef, chicken, vegetarian and vegan options.

Morimoto by Sea will debut on Nieuw Amsterdam on Dec. 16, 2023(Photo: Holland America Line)

The restaurant will have a cover charge of $55 per person, as well as an 18% gratuity. Passengers will be able to make reservations for Morimoto at Sea onboard or by using Holland America’s Navigator app.

“Featuring cuisine from an esteemed culinary authority like chef Morimoto in his signature restaurant elevates our specialty dining experience for guests on Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line.

Added Morimoto: “Morimoto By Sea will bring exceptional flavors and one-of-a-kind dishes to guests sailing around the world with Holland America Line.”

Examples of Morimoto’s creations include Morimoto fresh tuna pizza, Hamachi tacos, angry lobster pad Thai, Japanese vegetable curry and shrimp three way “Morimoto Style,” as well as a wide selection of sushi and sashimi. The restaurant will also serve Morimoto’s exclusive wine and sake by bottle and glass.

Morimoto By Sea’s signature dishes will also be featured on Holland America’s 10 other ships, as the cruise line is introducing a pop-up experience once per sailing. The experience will take place in either Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind.