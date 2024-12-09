(December 9, 2024) – The Mexican Government has given cruisers a temporary reprieve on implementing a $42 per person per day tax – till July 1, 2025.

The tax was due to be implemented on January 1 next year, but following a meeting with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Mexican government officials have agreed to postpone it.

The tax would make Mexico 213% ports 213% more than the average cost at Caribbean ports, according to the FCCA.

The country’s National Senate approved the imposition of the tax following a 80-37 vote last week. The bill also calls for a hike in airport immigration charges as well as the entry fees for the country’s nature reserves.

An immigration fee already exists in Mexico for foreign travelers, but cruises had been exempt until now.

The North American country is a popular destination for cruises, particularly along the Caribbean Sea, Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico coasts, with ports like Cozumel, Progreso, Costa Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas and more welcoming millions of cruise passengers annually.

Just recently, Royal Caribbean announced the acquisition of the port of Costa Maya, with plans to build the new private destination Perfect Day Mexico by 2027.

While it’s currently unclear how the tax will be implemented, it’s worth noting that cruise lines already include port fees in their fares and this per person tax will likely be rolled into the cost of the cruise.

It’s also unclear if the tax will be applied to every visit to a Mexican port within the same itinerary or just once per voyage.