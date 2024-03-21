(March 21, 2024) -- More islands are on the horizon for Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Margaritaville at Sea shared today that its upcoming ship -- scheduled to debut this summer -- will visit more destinations and offer more itineraries in 2025 than initially revealed when the ship was announced.

In addition to four- and five-night itineraries, the soon-to-be Tampa-based ship will also offer six- and seven-night trips in 2025. The expanded itineraries will feature calls in Grand Cayman; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Belize, as well as previously announced ports like Key West, Puerto Progreso, Costa Maya and Cozumel.

“These longer sails and captivating new ports of call will deliver entirely new experiences for our guests seeking the ultimate in adventure and relaxation,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “More days at sea also means plenty of time to explore all the Islander has to offer, from brand new entertainment and food and beverage options to exciting amenities and venues.”

The expanded 7-night itineraries, however, will only offered on a handful of dates in September and October of 2025 and are considered "limited-edition sailings". The cruise line's website shows four dates for the 7-Night Jamaica, Cayman and Mexico itinerary (visiting Cozumel, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman), and two dates for the 7-Night Keys, Mexico and Belize itinerary (with calls in Key West, Costa Maya, Belize and Cozumel). Variations of the Belize itinerary are offered twice more with the destinations features in a different order.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander is scheduled to embark on June 14, 2024 on its maiden voyage: a four-night trip with a stop in Cozumel and two days at sea

Margaritaville at Sea debuted in 2022 with the launch of its flagship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. While Islander will focus on Western Caribbean sailings, Paradise only offers two- and three-night sailings to Freeport, Grand Bahama.