New Homeport Means New Itineraries and New Destinations for Margaritaville at Sea

The Cozumel Coast, Mexico (Photo: Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock)

Sailing from the Gulf Coast of Florida allows Margaritaville at Sea Islander to expand the cruise line’s portfolio of destinations. The new ship’s itineraries include calls in Key West, Cozumel and Progreso.

“Tampa is a port that is very convenient for both drive and fly passengers,” Chris Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said to Cruise Critic. “It gives us the access to some great itineraries in the Gulf and we get to visit Key West, where the Margaritaville brand started."

The new itineraries are also longer, as the ship will embark on four- and five-night roundtrip journeys from Tampa. Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s five-night itineraries will feature two ports of call (Key West-Progreso, Key West-Cozumel or Progreso-Cozumel), plus two days at sea. The shorter 4-night itineraries will feature one port of a call and two days at sea.

The cruise line confirmed that the inaugural sailing on June 14th will be the four-night trip with a stop in Cozumel.

Ivy mentioned that the ability to do longer itineraries has been a longtime goal for the cruise line, spurred also by passenger feedback. While the executive said that Margaritaville at Sea Paradise’s two- and three-night itineraries are a very accessible option for many cruisers, introducing longer options made sense. “There are a lot of Margaritaville fans of out there, and if you’re a cruiser who happens to live in say Texas, a flight from Florida for a 2-night cruise is sometimes a little bit of an ask,” Ivy said to Cruise Critic.

The executive also revealed that, unlike Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the new ship will not feature a cruise and stay program that allows passengers to book a cruise and a resort stay. “That being said, we’ll have some unique tie-ins with day excursion opportunities and partnerships with other properties that are under the Margaritaville brand,” Ivy said, adding that “the first thing you immediately see in Cozumel is the large Margaritaville destination restaurant in the cruise port.”