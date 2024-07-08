Just Back From Marella Discovery 2: A Med Sailing With Marella Cruises

“What’s your favourite part of a cruise?” I ask my son as he gawps up at Marella Discovery 2 navy blue hull towering over us. “Getting on the boat,” he said smiling. I was perplexed at first, but then understood.

That thrilling anticipation just before boarding would be magnified in an eight-year-old. This was his second Marella Cruises’ experience (we sailed on Marella Voyager last year) so he had an idea what to expect. It was also a reminder of how great cruising with smaller kids can be – if you choose the right ship. And happily, Marella Discovery 2 is that ship.

Our seven-night June sailing was a couple of months into the ship’s summer 2024 schedule which focuses on itineraries around the Mediterranean. Setting sail from Palma de Mallorca, our voyage took us to Corsica, two stops in Italy (for Rome and Pisa/Florence) the French Riviera and Barcelona, before returning to Palma.

While this was my first time on Discovery 2, I had previously sailed on its sister ship – Marella Discovery. Both were built in 1996, carry up to 1830 passengers and 731 crew, and offer identical eating and drinking options and entertainment venues. It was certainly a familiar feeling being on board, with just a few tweaks and updates here and there to separate the two vessels.

Fresh off the ship, here’s what we made of the experience, what we loved, what we liked and what we didn’t.