Just Back From Marella Discovery 2: A Med Sailing With Marella Cruises

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
“What’s your favourite part of a cruise?” I ask my son as he gawps up at Marella Discovery 2 navy blue hull towering over us. “Getting on the boat,” he said smiling. I was perplexed at first, but then understood.
That thrilling anticipation just before boarding would be magnified in an eight-year-old. This was his second Marella Cruises’ experience (we sailed on Marella Voyager last year) so he had an idea what to expect. It was also a reminder of how great cruising with smaller kids can be – if you choose the right ship. And happily, Marella Discovery 2 is that ship.
Our seven-night June sailing was a couple of months into the ship’s summer 2024 schedule which focuses on itineraries around the Mediterranean. Setting sail from Palma de Mallorca, our voyage took us to Corsica, two stops in Italy (for Rome and Pisa/Florence) the French Riviera and Barcelona, before returning to Palma.
While this was my first time on Discovery 2, I had previously sailed on its sister ship – Marella Discovery. Both were built in 1996, carry up to 1830 passengers and 731 crew, and offer identical eating and drinking options and entertainment venues. It was certainly a familiar feeling being on board, with just a few tweaks and updates here and there to separate the two vessels.
Fresh off the ship, here’s what we made of the experience, what we loved, what we liked and what we didn’t.
The Mallorcan capital of Palma is a great place to start any sailing, with a cruise port that offers lovely views across the city (and with barely a shipping container in sight). Once you’re in town – a quick 10-minute bus trip – its compact historic quarter is perfect for leisurely strolls around cobbled lanes, leafy boulevards and medieval landmarks.
Once embarked and after a pleasant day at sea, we arrived at the French-owned territory of Corsica (pictured above). My first time here, I was utterly charmed by the blend of Gallic flavour and sunny Mediterranean isle. After a short walk through Ajaccio’s enchanting old town and ancient citadel (where Corsica-born Napoleon must have trod) we couldn’t resist a dip in the turquoise waters of the neighbouring powder-sand beach.
Next stop was Civitavecchia in Italy, with the opportunity to visit Rome. With two kids, we (they) chose pool time over a day trip to the Italian capital. We also had an excursion to Florence the next day (from Livorno), which coincided with a sudden spike in temperature. As wonderful as Florence is, the shorter trip to Pisa would have been a more sensible option with little ones.
Although diverted from Saint-Raphael, our stop in Toulon still offered a taste of the French Riviera. The magnificent Catalan capital of Barcelona completed a diverse itinerary that really did pack in some of the Med’s must-visit highlights.
With the mercury peaking in the high 20s for most of the sailing, Discovery 2’s pool deck was where most passengers gravitated when not ashore. We were sailing at full capacity which was evidenced by the abundance of bodies stretched out on poolside loungers. Despite regular requests via the pool deck cinema screen, lack of policing meant prime pool-adjacent real estate was often towel-reserved before breakfast.
A mix of live music, regular quizzes and deck games all combine for a fun and laid-back holiday vibe here – with occasional scheduled-in ‘quiet time’. A well-staffed poolside bar and to-your-lounger waiter service add free-flowing libations to the feel-good factor. The rectangular salt-water pool has a separate section for tots, two raised hot tubs for grown-ups and a wraparound platform where you can sit and comfortably splash in the shallows.
As my last Marella cruise experience was on Voyager (just after a major upgrade to their dining offers), the for-free food was destined to be a step-down. However, their buffet restaurant Islands did offer solid, self-serve dining with the occasional surprise – their Indian-themed night impressed on the first night and one son gorged on his first taste of roast duck.
The Marella fleet’s signature main dining room, 47° still delivers a fancy-feeling white tablecloth experience, though the quality of the ‘Modern British’ food didn’t always match the upscale ambience.
Upstairs at 47° Gallery, the menu of classic Italian fared better and I particularly enjoyed the prepped-at-the-table pasta tossed in a parmesan wheel.
Dining in the Glass House hit the right notes too, with a mix of Spanish tapas and Italian mains. You can also enjoy excellent meat skewers here for a supplement. Fleet-staple Snack Shack also offers in-your-swimmers grab-and-go eating mixing healthy options like salads and fruit cups with hot dogs and fish ‘n’ chips.
Marella Discovery 2 has three speciality restaurants – Surf & Turf Steakhouse, Kora La and Sushi Bar – the first two of which we tried. While the most expensive (at £33.45pp) the quality of our grilled-to-perfection Porterhouse steak at Surf & Turf really shone through. It was complemented by gourmet sides like truffle mash and lobster mac ‘n’ cheese. Belly-patting stuff.
Kora La was a culinary highlight on our Marella Voyager sailing, so we couldn’t resist another try, and it did not disappoint. Slightly less pricey than Surf & Turf (at £29.95pp) it mixes Indian curries with the likes of Chinese ribs and Japanese salads. The neighbouring Sushi Bar looked good but will have to wait until next time.
From piano ballads to rockin’ cover bands, an impressive roster of live music livens up venues throughout the ship. The contemporary and colourful Live Room was our favourite spot to kick back to music – the boys particularly loved its banana-yellow centrepiece grand piano. Fleet favourite Squid & Anchor offers lots of space, a more pubby vibe and an impressive menu of top-shelf spirits. Watching the sun setting from the adults-only Bar Eleven was magic, though their real-smoke signature cocktails were underwhelming.
The Broadway Show Lounge was nearly always packed with audiences enjoying twice-nightly shows of song-and-dance routines. There was plenty of pizzazz with some imaginative scenery and enthusiastic performances, though not enough to keep the kids completely captivated. However, a new show will be debuting on Discovery 2 over the summer featuring a life-size elephant puppet which all ages are sure to love.
“Kids’ club!” was always the top answer whenever I asked the boys (five and eight) what they wanted to do next. Two-hour sessions three times a day meant mum and dad could have plenty of guilt-free, child-free time on board – and we’d always be excitedly regaled with what they’d got up to afterwards. The second most popular pastime on the ship was the nine-hole mini-golf, which the little one couldn’t get enough of – thankfully a bar would often pop up course-side. Other kid-friendly spaces include Gamer Zone, which is full of Xbox consoles, and the just-for-teens Hideout next door has air hockey and big-screen TVs.
Dining was also never an issue with the little ones either. When there wasn’t anything that appealed on the main menu, you can resort to the separate kids’ menu offering reliable child-friendly dishes.
Approaching its 30th birthday, Discovery 2 is inevitably showing some signs of its vintage – furnishings in our aft-facing Deluxe Cabin felt dated and a few corners of the ship would benefit from a refresh. That said, I loved the old-school glamour of the Atrium, decked out in a glitzy riot of polished brass, marble tiling and jazzy lighting. Areas such as the Live Room, Squid & Anchor, Bar Eleven (pictured) and Islands restaurant also felt fresh and modern, and the ship as a whole felt very well maintained.
With tastes of home such as John Smith’s by the pint, Yorkshire Tea bags and HP Sauce, the almost-exclusively British travellers are well catered for on Marella Discovery 2. Our sailing was before most UK schools break up for the summer, so retired couples and families with kindergarten-age kids made up most of the passengers.
The medium-sized ship was easy to navigate and not feel overwhelmed (interactive screens even help you pinpoint your cabin) so would suit first-timers. While nothing groundbreaking, there’s still plenty to keep more seasoned cruisers happy. The all-inclusive-as-standard plan will certainly appeal to those on a fixed budget – though the food might get repetitive if you don’t spring for speciality dining at least once.
And while there’s plenty to wet your whistle for free without, upgrading to the Premium AIl Inclusive package makes all those signature tipples – both in restaurants and bars – feel that bit more accessible.
Ultimately, Discovery 2 offers lots of bang for your holiday buck, especially if you have kids in tow. When it was time to leave, I didn’t need to ask what their least favourite part of the cruise was – getting off the ship. “But can’t we stay here forever?” asked the youngest.