Tui-owned Marella Cruises has announced its winter 2025/2026 programme, featuring two new ports of call in the Caribbean and 167 hotel packages for cruise and stay holidays from 14 UK airports.

The winter voyages, which go on sale today, July 18, will see Marella Discovery call at Isla Catalina, Dominican Republic and Ponce, Puerto Rico for the first time, in December 2025

The new calls feature on the "Tropical Isles" itinerary, departing Romana, Dominican Republic, and visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie and Frederiksted, US Virgin Islands, before visiting Ponce and Isla Catalina.

Marella Discovery 2 will join Marella Discovery in the Caribbean from January 8, 2026, after the line scrapped its Asia programme on the ship earlier this year. Discovery 2 will sail an "Exotic Islands" itinerary, visiting Barbados, St Lucia, Aruba, Curacao and Grenada, including an overnight stay in Curacao and cruise and stay options in Barbados.

Marella Explorer will also be based in the Caribbean.

Marella Voyager & Marella Explorer 2 to Sail Canary Islands

Marella Voyager in port in Malaga (Photo: Marella Cruises)

The line's newest ship, the adults only Marella Voyager, will be based in the Canary Islands with Marella Explorer 2, with voyages departing from Tenerife and Gran Canaria, including an overnight stay in Funchal, Madeira.

Marella Voyager will spend New Year's Eve in Funchal with passengers getting to witness the island's fireworks display.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director, Marella Cruises said: "We’re excited to be announcing our winter 2025 programme, with our more remote island ports of call in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, allowing our guests to discover more. By expanding our overnight onboard stay offering in the Curacao and Canary Islands and cruise and stay options in the Caribbean and Canary Islands, it will give guests a chance to explore the sights, with a chance to stay at our TUI hotels pre or post cruise."