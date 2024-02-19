“Queensland! Why are you cruising to Queensland? Isn’t there massive damage up there from cyclones and floods?”

This is my friend’s reaction when I tell her we’re heading north on Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess, cruising from Sydney to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Brisbane.

We’re hitting the Sunshine State just weeks after ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper caused record floods in Far North Queensland, dumping more than two metres of rain on the region in a week, destroying 18 homes and causing widespread destruction. To make matters worse, another severe cyclone, Kirrily, makes landfall as a Category 3, five days before our embarkation.

Here's our first-hand view of what it’s like visiting Tropical North Queensland right now.