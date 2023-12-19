It’s not the email you want to receive ahead of your cruise:

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to make some changes to TUI Skyla’s current itinerary due to the water levels, therefore the ship will be berthed in Cologne on your arrival on Sunday.

“We have made arrangements to reroute your flight and you will now be flying into Dusseldorf rather than Frankfurt so you can join the ship there.”

We’d heard that water levels had risen and that the cruise would be affected, but we didn’t expect to be flying into a different airport.

TUI Skyla moored at Anderach (Image: Adam Coulter)

But in fact, the decision to fly us elsewhere was the best TUI could have made, as it meant we would at least be able to enjoy part of the cruise as scheduled.

And of course, this is only possible on a charter flight, as everyone onboard was headed to a TUI River Cruises’ ship – TUI Skyla (in our case), TUI Maya or TUI Isla.

By definition, this would not have been possible on a scheduled flight and we would likely have been stuck in Frankfurt and taking long bus trips to get to where we needed to – as has happened to a number of other river cruise lines.

In other cases, cruise lines have had to cancel cruises as there are no berths available.