(11:20 p.m. AEDT) -- Sir Richard Branson arrived in Sydney Harbour in his signature flamboyant style this week, whizzing into the iconic port by speedboat to mark the debut of Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady Down Under and the start of the line's maiden season in Australia.

Cruise enthusiasts lined Sydney Harbour, while members of the travel industry and media were in attendance to hear Branson name check Cruise Critic and the line's recent clutch of awards during his speech.

Sir Richard was referencing Cruise Critic’s UK & US Editors’ Picks 2023 Awards, with Resilient Lady picking up the top award of "Best New Ship" in the US. Virgin Voyages is also the recipient of "Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers," "Best Dining" and "Best Entertainment" in both the UK & US awards.

The dazzling event saw Sir Richard scale to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge for a bird's-eye view of the 2,770-passenger ship. The founder of the Virgin Group later said: "We have arrived in Australia and if you want to try cruising a different way, this is the way to do it. Now we are voyaging, in Australia!"