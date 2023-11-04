(11 a.m. EDT) – Dawn slides into my cruise ship cabin before 5:30 a.m., a regular occurrence in French Polynesia, where sunrise and sunset times stay stable so close to the equator. Looking out, I see the ship approaching the island du jour, the latest in a destination where they either rise from the South Pacific with lush green mountains or sit low to the ground offering endless coral beaches.

I’m partway through an 11-day cruise on Paul Gauguin that encompasses the Society Islands – a grouping that includes the marquee islands of Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea – as well as the more remote Tuamotus.

The trip was not our original itinerary (more to come on that), but I’ve discovered what so many in-the-know travelers already know: Small-ship cruises are the easiest way to explore the many facets of the enchanting French Polynesia archipelago.

Paul Gauguin has been sailing French Polynesia for 25 years. While the line – once independent, now owned by the French cruise company Ponant – only has one 330-passenger vessel, that specialization works in its favor. French Polynesia is the heartbeat of the ship, with the destination informing almost every aspect of the experience.

Here are the reasons we’re loving the cruise ship experience through the islands: