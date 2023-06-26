Expeditions are Challenging but Doable

Passengers take on a hike while National Geographic Resolution sits off of an island in Svalbard. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Lindblad has a long expedition heritage that dates back more than 50 years. It’s among the first expedition cruise lines and has a long history in the polar areas.

Part of what makes an expedition cruise such an adventure is the idea of not really knowing what you’re going to do from one day to the next. We knew where we were boarding, and we also know where we’re disembarking, but everything in between is a bit of a mystery, influenced by the weather, the ice and where the wildlife is active.

All of the places we’re stopping are accessible only by Zodiac. In some cases, Zodiac tours are the only options. But in others, walks or hikes are offered. The staff does a good job of describing the daily activities and giving passengers an idea of the difficulty to help them assess whether they’re up for the task. (All guests were required to have a doctor’s clearance in order to sail.) For the most part, the descriptions have been pretty accurate, though it’s often an estimate; some destinations are new to the expedition team, too!

One of our first group hikes took us to a small port near Hornsund, in Svalbard. This was a climb up fairly steep mountainside toward a waterfall, followed by a scramble down the soft, mossy slope toward a beach, where a replica of a former fur trapper hut sits. It finished at about 2 miles, with an elevation gain of about 400 feet. It required some surefootedness that made it somewhat more difficult than some people expected. We also took on a scenic hike up and around Bear Island (we saw no bears, but hundreds of thousands of birds), which included spectacular vistas. For this one, we elected to do the strenuous hike that allowed stops for photos and breath-catching, but other options included a strenuous, no-stops-allowed hike, a photo walk and a “medium” hiking option. Both days included some incredible views of mountains, fjords and glaciers.

We also did some kayaking, which gave us a couple hours in the water paddling around a glacier on our own. We loved being outdoors and moving our bodies, but we finished feeling like we would have preferred to have guides join us and give us a rundown of what we were seeing along the way and answering questions. (This wasn’t an option for any of the kayaking sessions.) While we’re fairly experienced kayakers, we did notice there wasn’t a lot of instruction, and some novices in our group were a bit uneasy about being on their own.

Overall, we have really enjoyed the expedition options, which are a bit more challenging than we’ve done on some other expedition cruises. We’ve picked the more strenuous options and have found they deliver on the challenge promise. Most passengers onboard have great self-awareness about their abilities and pick accordingly, and they’ve been rewarded with a lot of fun.