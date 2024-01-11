I’d been vaguely aware of the political problems currently plaguing Ecuador. But it was only when my flight from London landed in Miami on Tuesday afternoon and I switched on my phone to a flurry of worried WhatsApp messages from friends and family that I discovered just how much the situation had escalated.

While I’d been in the air, armed gunmen had broken into a TV studio in Guayaquil, threatening employees while the channel was live on air (Guayquil is where most domestic flights stop en route to the Galapgos Islands, where I’ve come for an eight-day Galapagos Islands cruise with HX Expeditions).

Two people were injured. Ten have been killed since President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday following the escape of a notorious gangster and drug lord, “Fito”, from jail on Sunday. Recent weeks have seen outbreaks of violence in jails across the country.

I checked the British Foreign Office advisory about the safety of travel to Ecuador. There was no advice to avoid travel to Ecuador, apart from a section on the border with Colombia, which is nowhere near Quito or Guayaquil.

The Galapagos are 600 miles from the Ecuadorian coast, so I’m not concerned about issues there. So I boarded my American Airlines flight to Quito as planned.