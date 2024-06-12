(7:00 a.m. EST) — Lindblad Expeditions has today announced it is doubling its Galapagos fleet by adding two purpose-built ships, set to be acquired from Celebrity Cruises in a deal that will close in January 2025.

The vessels, currently sailing as the 48-passenger Celebrity Xpedition and the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration, will begin sailing under the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic brand in early 2025.

Both ships will undergo a multi-million-dollar update in Panama where they will receive new livery and other tweaks before sailings commence.

Lindblad Expeditions will reveal the vessels' new names later this month, when bookings open.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, Founder and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions said: "We recognize and appreciate the immense privilege our Company has to operate and grow our expedition cruise offerings in the Galapagos Islands.

"By sourcing well-appointed vessels and onboarding the most experienced crew and staff who meet our exacting standards of responsible exploration, we’re able to transport guests from around the world to the iconic archipelago and help them understand the importance of protecting and preserving its wonders and wildlife, as a consequence of their personal experience."

Purpose-Built Expeditions Vessels Designed for the Galapagos

Celebrity Xploration is set to become one of two new ships for Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic brand (Photo: Lindblad)

Both ships are traditional expedition vessels — small, intimate and designed to visit several islands in a short space of time.

Celebrity Xpedition has 24 cabins, two restaurants, a lounge bar and sun deck. The more intimate Celebrity Xploration has eight cabins, an indoor and outdoor dining area, a lounge and a sun deck.

Lindblad Expeditions currently operates six itineraries with more than 100 year-round departures across its existing Galapagos fleet, including the 96-passenger National Geographic Endeavour II and the 48-passenger National Geographic Islander II.

Lindblad's partnership with National Geographic/Disney — a relationship that was cemented for a further 17 years in November 2023 — offers an expedition program centered on conservation and education with leading naturalists, scientists and researchers appearing onboard and guiding onshore excursions.

Sven-Olof Lindblad added: "When my father Lars-Eric Lindblad led the first international citizen expedition to the Galapagos nearly 60 years ago, I don’t think he ever could have dreamed it would serve as the foundation for ecotourism in the archipelago and would be the catalyst for meaningful, positively impactful connections."