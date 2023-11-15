(7 a.m. EDT) – Lindblad Expeditions has extended its relationship with National Geographic for 17 years, a move that has many growth implications for the veteran adventure cruise line.

The agreement breaks down into several different areas.

First, Lindblad will now be able to market its National Geographic-branded expedition cruises on a global level, as opposed to just in North America and Canada. The partnership means that the two companies can be linked together publicly and sold through international travel advisors and websites.

Second, the agreement taps into the power of National Geographic’s parent company, Walt Disney, and those sales channels.

And third, the relationship will mean significant enhancements to what cruisers find onboard Lindblad ships.

Cruise Critic had the opportunity to talk to Noah Brodsky, Chief Commercial Officer for Lindblad, about the relationship extension. Here’s what cruisers who are interested in taking an adventure cruise in the future with Lindblad need to know: