Alaska Could be Better Represented On Board Radiance of the Seas

The tropical Blue Wave was one of the featured cocktails of the day aboard Radiance of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

While Radiance of the Seas’ itinerary provides a comprehensive tour of Alaska’s most iconic destinations, the region isn’t quite as thoroughly reflected on board. At times, one might even be excused for thinking the ship was sailing in tropical waters, as if emphasizing the ‘Caribbean’ in Royal Caribbean.

For instance, the Trinidadian duo Island Vibz provided a good chunk of the onboard entertainment in the ship’s Centrum area, belting out soca, calypso and reggae beats amidst the chilly Alaskan landscapes. The musical pair often branched out to styles beyond their Caribbean roots, but there was always a hint of tropical flair in their delivery.

In the drinks department, the near absence of Alaskan beers on board felt like a missed opportunity, with the one sole exception being Alaska Brewing Co.’s Icy Bay IPA. On the other hand, beers hailing from tropical latitudes – like Red Stripe, Carib, Corona and Dos Equis – were readily available. The sailing also offered two tastings: the first was devoted to wines while the second one focused on tropical rum-based cocktails such dark 'n stormy, the painkiller, rum punch or Papa Jac.

In the first few days of our sailing, the drink special -- sold at a discounted price throughout the day -- also featured tropical concoctions like the Bahamian goombay smash or Curaçao's blue wave. As the voyage wore on, however, more weather-appropriate drinks were on offer, such as Irish Coffee or a Spiked Hot Chocolate.

But these decisions were not arbitrary. A chat with Radiance of the Seas' bar manager revealed that in previous years, more local beers had been offered on Royal Caribbean's ships sailing Alaskan waters. But the passenger reception was frosty, as most travelers preferred to stick to their familiar beers aboard the ship and try Alaskan brews while ashore. As for cocktails, drinks like the goombay smash routinely rank as the most requested on board, even in Alaska's cool temperatures.

The shopping lectures onboard swayed heavily towards hunting for deals in diamonds and other high-end jewelry, and not so much on finding unique Alaskan treasures. Jewelry shopping in certain Alaskan destinations like Juneau isn’t unusual, but the showmanship onboard had a distinct warm-weather feel to it, like we were about to disembark in St. Thomas’ or St. Maarten’s seemingly endless rows of duty-free shops.

Having said that, both the tropical-flavored drinks and the shopping experiences drew heavy interest from Radiance of the Seas’ passengers. Moreover, some of the daily activities did include enrichment opportunities more closely aligned with the region.

For instance, during our day at sea spent crossing the Inside Passage from Vancouver to Juneau, a Canadian Mountie delivered a presentation about Canada’s iconic national police and what it’s like to be a Mountie in British Columbia. And on Day 7, while our ship entered Disenchantment Bay to explore Hubbard Glacier, guest lecturer Suzan Hazlett provided a play-by-play narration of the extended tour of the glacier and its surroundings.