Launched this past August, Explora Journeys’ flagship vessel Explora I spent its early months sailing the cool climates of Northern Europe and the northeastern coasts of North America.
Earlier this month, the 63,900-gross-ton ship arrived in PortMiami, from where it will homeport this winter to embark on itineraries across the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.
We’ve just returned from Explora I’s maiden voyage to the Caribbean – a 7-day journey from Miami to San Juan dubbed “A Yachtman’s Paradise.” What is it like to explore the waters of the Caribbean aboard Explora I? Here’s what we learned.
As comfortable and luxurious as Explora I’s indoor spaces are, this ship invites its passengers to soak up the sun. For proof, look no further than the four pools on offer, an embarrassment of riches for a ship of its size and luxury credentials.
The pièce de resistance is The Conservatory Pool on Deck 11, an inviting space that boasts the ambiance of posh wellness club bathed in natural light. The pool is characterized by its glass retractable roof, a feature that makes this space suitable in any weather. But during our sailing, the retractable roof came down quickly, offering sunbathers and swimmers uninterrupted exposure to the balmy Caribbean climate.
On Deck 12 at the forward end of the ship, Helios is Explora I’s one and only adults-only pool. The half-moon-shaped dipping pool, with a maximum depth of 3.7 feet (1.1 meters), benefits from unbeatable views of the landscapes ahead. The accompanying bar and lounge area makes Helios (which is named after the Greek god of the sun) feel like a secluded spot within the ship, almost reminiscent of the Yacht Club pool deck on MSC Cruises' ships (MSC is, after all, Explora's parent company).
Explora I boasts a terraced aft that not only makes the ship slightly reminiscent of a luxury yacht, but also smartly adds more open air deck space. This design perk is also responsible for housing the two remaining pools onboard. Deck 10 is home to Atoll Pool & Bar, which feels like The Conservatory’s smaller sibling, albeit fully outdoors. The rectangular pool is surrounded by plush day beds and features its own bar.
During our sailing, the pool popularity contest was easily won by Astern Pool & Bar on deck 5. The centerpiece of this space is an infinity pool with stunning views of the ship’s wake.
But the aquatic attractions don’t end with Explora I’s four pools. The ship is equipped with four generously sized infinity whirlpools on decks 11 and 12, as well as one hot tub on Deck 14 by the ship’s Sky Bar.
Outside of its pool offerings, Explora I also benefits from a substantial 26,909 square feet (2,500 square meters) of outdoor deck space, adding to the ship’s warm weather appeal. Other notable alfresco venues on the ship include the open-air fitness area and the sports court, both on Deck 14.
Explora I’s itineraries reward both Caribbean connoisseurs and novices alike, by offering a balanced mix of well-trodden and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Our 7-day itinerary, for instance, featured calls in classic ports like Key West; St. John’s, Antigua; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. We also visited Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands and the sleepy town of Deshaies on Guadeloupe’s northwest coast. We also had two days at sea, which allowed passengers to fully enjoy the ship’s amenities.
Explora Journeys’ full “A Yachtman’s Paradise” itinerary goes for 14 days. The other ports featured in the second leg of the voyage included St. Kitts, St. Barts, and Samana in the Dominican Republic, as well as Ocean Key, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas.
Explora I’s size also lends itself nicely to call in busy ports and secluded destinations alike. The ship is equipped with a fleet of tenders to reach shore in places like Virgin Gorda or Deshaies.
The tender process felt a bit confusing upon arrival at the destination, as passengers couldn’t simply head down to the tender pit and board the transport. Instead, they are directed to the ship’s Journeys Lounge, where Explora’s staff hands out tickets depending on the start time of the shore excursions. Returning to the ship on the tenders, however, is handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Explora Journeys places a great deal of emphasis on its shore excursions, which the line calls ‘destination experiences.’ Options run the gamut, ranging from cultural and culinary tours to full-on beach days and watersports. Active travelers in particular could look to a wealth of options like rainforest hikes, open-air yoga, mangrove kayaking, snorkeling and bicycle tours.
Thrill-seekers searching for more physically challenging opportunities could also find suitable alternatives in certain ports. During our sailing, a canyoning shore excursion was offered in Deshaies. Explora labeled the tour as “Extreme,” and it lived up to the billing.
For the better part of three hours, our daring group of six cruisers were plunging headfirst into the fast-flowing waters of Acomat River in the heart of Guadeloupe’s lush rainforest. But for all its ruggedness, the excursion was largely accessible: no previous experience is required, and the difficulty is adjudged to be at initiation level 1.
One potential drawback for North American cruisers is that shore excursion prices – and indeed, all prices onboard Explora I – are quoted in Euros. Most of the tours cost between €100 and €200 per person (roughly $109 to 219 USD), but a handful of options went well beyond this range.
Examples included an intimate spa experience at Deshaies Botanical Garden for €360 per person, a 7-hour jaunt to Dry Tortugas National Park from Key West for €735 per person and a private boat tour in Antigua -- for an eye-watering €5,025 per person.
Although shore excursion prices on Explora I tend to be on the high end of the scale, we liked that the cruise line offered separate pricing for adults and children for some of the tours. Additionally, the majority of the tours were carried out in small groups, which also helped make the excursions feel like a more intimate and luxurious affair.
Explora Journeys’ culinary credentials are of the highest order, with five included restaurants and one additional cost venue that are all equally excellent. Yet curiously, the flavors and recipes of the Caribbean were mostly absent onboard.
The ship’s restaurants emphasize Mediterranean, French and Asian cuisine in venues like Med Yacht Club, Fil Rouge and Sakura, while Marble and Co. Grill is Explora I’s European-style steakhouse. Anthology, the ship’s extra-fee venue that offers tasting menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, featured the Scandinavian creations of chef Emma Bengtsson during our sailing.
Even Chef’s Kitchen – a venue that offers culinary classes for an additional fee -- focused mostly on European and Mediterranean ingredients and dishes like French onion soup or Moroccan kefta.
The only venue onboard that lent itself to flavors more commonly associated with the Caribbean is Emporium Marketplace, the ship’s buffet-like eatery where made-to-order food stations are the norm. Grilled seafood was regularly on offer here, with delectable choices like lobster tail or swordfish. Yet beyond the base ingredient, the preparation was more universal than Caribbean-centric.
On the other hand, opportunities to explore the Caribbean’s culinary creation abounded ashore through Explora’s shore excursions. Options included a visit to an artisanal creole brasserie in Deshaies, a Puerto Rican food tour in San Juan and key lime creations in Key West.
Regardless, Explora offers a compelling new way to explore the Caribbean -- and ports afar -- for those looking for a slice of the good life at sea.