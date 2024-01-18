Disney Wonder's Kids Clubs Are Next Level

Andy's bedroom (of "Toy Story" fame) in the kids club on Disney Wonder (Photo: Tiana Templeman)

We’ve seen a lot of kids clubs over the years, but none of these even came close to the children's areas on Disney Wonder which had our 20-year-old wishing he was a kid again.

The Oceaneer Club for ages 3 to 12 has a Marvel Super Hero Academy, a replica of Andy's bedroom from "Toy Story" and a "Frozen"-themed space. We loved the animated Oaken, owner of Wandering Oaken's Trading Post in the movie, popping up unexpectedly in a fogged-up sauna window.

The adjoining Oceaneer Lab caters to the same age range and is connected to the Club via a 'secret' corridor. Here, there’s an Animator's Studio, arts and crafts space, pirate-themed Captain's Workshop and The Wheelhouse with a multiplayer game for young buccaneers.

Kids aged under 12 are fitted with a Disney Oceaneer Band that acts as a stateroom key and helps you and the kids club staff keep track of them onboard.

Mickey & Minnie making an appearance on Disney Wonder (Photo: Disney)

There's also a nursery called 't's a Small World' that caters to children aged six months to three years (bookings are required). Unlike the other children's areas onboard, this one is chargeable at US$9 an hour but the high carer-to-child ratio and highly qualified staff justifies the cost.

Overall, perhaps the most unique thing about the kids club areas on Disney Wonder is they can cater to all of the children on the ship at the same time, no matter how many kids are onboard. This means your children will never be turned away because their room is full, something that can happen on other lines during peak school holiday sailings when there are loads of families onboard.