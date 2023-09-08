(4:30 p.m. EDT) -- It's not every day you take a cruise on a 28-year-old ship and come away saying, "Wow". But that's the case with Crystal's Crystal Symphony, which has just returned to service after a substantial refurbishment, and which completes Crystal's full rebirth turn under new ownership from Abercrombie & Kent.

A&K bought the line's two oceangoing vessels (Crystal Symphony and fleetmate Crystal Serenity) and brand after Crystal's untimely 2022 demise at the hands of Genting Group. And after spending just four days onboard sailing from Piraeus, Greece to Izmir, Turkey, it's clear that Crystal is back, and firing on all cylinders.

This is due in no small part to former Silversea founder Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, who has brought with him an incredible team of talented folks that are both visible and hidden to passengers. Visible in the form of Fernando de Oliveira, Silversea's personable former brand ambassador who brings his talent and vision to Crystal. Hidden in the form of a dedicated shipboard and landside operations team, many of whom hail from not only Crystal, but also Disney Cruise Line, Seabourn, Silversea and other luxe brands.

The result is a ship -- and a line -- that feels like it never left service, filled with passengers and crew who are elated to be back.