The mood was upbeat in the queue to check in for the maiden voyage of Celestyal's latest ship — Celestyal Discovery. The vessel's resident DJ pumped out tunes while an impromptu dance routine by staff was greeted by whoops from the waiting line; a party of all-girl passengers followed suit. While the line's latest ship hadn't received an official launch party, this felt appropriately celebratory for the reveal of this newly revamped vessel.

Replacing the now-retired Celestyal Olympia, the 1,266-passenger Celestyal Discovery is the second of Celestyal's two ships to have undergone multi-million-euro makeovers. Key upgrades are refurbished public spaces, new livery and an expansion of their food and drink offerings.

Fresh off the ship after a three-day Iconic Aegean sailing, here are some high- and low-lights.