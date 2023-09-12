(7 a.m. AEST) -- Celebrity Edge is spending the summer cruise season in local waters this year, the first time one of the Edge class ships has been seen in our part of the world.

The successor to Celebrity Cruises' incredibly popular Solstice class vessels wowed cruisers when it debuted in 2018, with a host of flash features such as the Magic Carpet, Infinite Balconies, Eden and a sinuous pool deck complete with Martini-shaped hot tubs, it's safe to say it took a little getting used to.

Five years on, (and two successors later – Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond, with a third Celebrity Ascent launching in November) and this game changer is finally headed Down Under, offering 6- to 16-night itineraries from Sydney from November 2023 through April 2024.

We joined Celebrity Edge on a seven-night Mediterranean sailing to see what Australians and New Zealanders can expect and here's our take on what worked – and what didn't.