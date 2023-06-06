Carnival Luminosa is Carnival's First Cruise Ship to Homeport in Brisbane

After having a little nip and tuck, the former Costa Luminosa is now Carnival’s first cruise ship to homeport in Brisbane. New livery has given Luminosa a more striking profile. The ship may be Italian through and through but its heart now belongs to Queensland at least until it repositions to Seattle in April 2023.

Along with Costa Toscana, Carnival Luminosa is one of two former Costa Cruises ships that will be sailing under the Carnival brand as "Costa by Carnival", and we're intrigued to find out how this hybrid of two contrasting lines work (two more Costa ships, Costa Firenze and Costa Venezia will also be joining Carnival but will retain their Italian identities).

Luminosa is for now a Carnival ship without the trademark Carnival bits and bobs. While yet to be fitted out with the usual Carnival hallmarks such as waterslides, this compact Italian will offer a pared down Carnival experience at a sometimes bargain price.

We're on Carnival Luminosa's second cruise -- seven days to Cairns and Port Douglas. At 80% capacity we're cruising with around 1,800 other passengers.

There are a total of twenty-eight sailings until mid-April 2023 and Carnival Luminosa will visit sixty different ports across a range of Australian, New Zealand and South Pacific sailings.

Here's what worked -- and what needs a bit of work still