Guides & Excursions are Excellent, Though You're Free to Explore Independently

Jo Kessel at the ruins of Ta Promh in Siem Reap (Photo: Jo Kessel)

We were consistently impressed with the content and variety of excursions. Their pace is designed to show passengers life on the river without offering a schedule that's too punishing in the heat. The majority were half-day affairs (with guests divided into smaller groups) and every guest had a headset to tune into the guiding. We learned about the history, culture and way of life along the Mekong. A visit to the Killing Fields outside Phnom Penh is a must (if you can stomach it emotionally) to fully understand what this country has been through and how it is now re-emerging.

There's no pressure to do the excursions. You can stay on the ship or explore on your own. Independent exploration is definitely worth considering if you're keen to linger longer than if you're tied to a guided group. In Siem Reap we made the decision to visit the Ta Promh temple solo and didn't regret it. These incredibly photogenic ruins are famous for being where Angelina Jolie filmed scenes from "Tomb Raider" and we wanted extra time to soak it all up and take pictures.

Jo Kessel on the world's longest bamboo bridge in Kampong Cham, Cambodia (Photo: Jo Kessel)

One place we wish we'd explored by ourselves is Kampong Cham, Cambodia, home to the engineering marvel that is world's longest bamboo bridge. It's dismantled during the wet season (it can't withstand the surges of the river) and is reconstructed in the dry season when tourists pay around a dollar to cross it on foot. We stopped to admire it from afar at the end of a final excursion (and a few of us clambered down to walk a few meters of it) but time constraints prevented us from walking the whole way across, something we'd love to have tried. Perhaps APT might consider offering this as an excursion in the future. If not, it's definitely something to consider doing yourself.