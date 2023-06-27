(6 p.m. EDT) -- It's been nearly a week since I stepped off American Cruise Lines' American Serenade in Chattanooga, Tennessee -- but the experience has stayed with me every day since. Over the course of a week, I set sail on the rapidly-expanding U.S.-based river cruise line for a voyage through the heart of America, sailing from Nashville to Chattanooga by way of Paducah, Kentucky; Savannah, Tennessee, and the Alabama towns of Florence and Decatur.

It's one of American Cruise Lines' newest itineraries, and one of two brand-new ships the line will be launching this year. I had traveled to Tennessee to experience them both.

I also came with a side mission: to see if American Serenade could hold up to the countless European river cruise experiences I've had over the past decade. The Danube and, to a lesser extent, the Rhine, are likely more famous than the Tennessee and Ohio rivers, and European river cruising has been on a decade-long boom that shows few signs of abating.

But a scan through the American Cruise Lines' brochure for 2023-2024 shows every bit as much variety in the heartland of America -- with none of the jetlag.

Here's our take on how American Serenade measures up to its counterparts across the pond.